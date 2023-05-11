Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Adani Enterprises to consider stock sale months after short-seller turmoil

Adani Enterprises to consider stock sale months after short-seller turmoil
Signage of the Adani Group in Mumbai, India, on 27 January 2023. (Photo: Indranil Aditya / Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
11 May 2023
0

Less than four months after allegations of fraud by a short seller tipped his business empire into crisis, billionaire Gautam Adani is considering tapping equity markets in a major test of investor confidence.

Adani Enterprises Ltd., the Indian tycoon’s flagship, said in a statement on Wednesday it’s holding a board meeting on May 13 to consider selling stock and other ways of raising funds. At least two other group companies — Adani Transmission Ltd. and Adani Green Energy Ltd. — announced similar plans. They didn’t disclose how much money they intend to raise or who they’re working with on a potential deal or deals.

While the Adani family raised about $1.9-billion selling shares in the conglomerate to US investment firm GQG Partners in early March, none of the group’s main units have tapped the equity market since the allegations by Hindenburg Research wiped more than $100-billion from the conglomerate’s value. Shares have recouped some of their losses since February, though Adani Enterprises still trades at about half its peak level in 2022.

“The company appears to need the cash now – or they would not be launching an offering before people have forgotten about the Hindenburg report,” said Brian Freitas, an independent equities analyst who publishes on Smartkarma. The discount to Adani Enterprises’s current share price “would have to be in the 10%-15% range for investors to take a look at it, though it also depends on the offer size,” he added. 

Adani’s plans come as Indian stocks broadly are staging an impressive rebound this quarter. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index has jumped about 8% from this year’s low in late March and foreign funds are on course to become net buyers of local equities for a third straight month.

The “obvious buyers” would be Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Co., which had committed to invest in the follow-on sale in January, and other cornerstones, according to Travis Lundy, an analyst at Quiddity Advisors. “And possibly GQG who, when interviewed just after the announcement that they had bought, suggested their common practice was to buy a slug, then buy more over time.”

Bonds gain

The group’s US-currency bonds rose on Thursday amid a broad gain in investment-grade dollar notes in Asia after data that showed that US inflation was easing.

All 15 dollar bonds of the Adani group tracked by Bloomberg rose as of 10:26 a.m. in Singapore on Thursday, led by notes of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. due in February 2031 which rose 0.4 cent on a dollar to 69 cents, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg.

Adani, who became the world’s second-richest person a few months before the Hindenburg report, has denied the short seller’s allegations of market manipulation and accounting fraud. The group has been trying to win back market confidence with a series of investor roadshows, early debt repayments and plans to scale back its pace of spending on new projects. Adani Enterprises posted a 26% revenue gain in the quarter ended March and said profit more than doubled.

A successful share sale would go a long way toward cementing Adani’s recovery from the crisis, though much would depend on the terms of the deal and which investors participate. Adani Enterprises was close to completing a 200 billion rupee ($2.4-billion) stock sale in late January, but pulled the offering after the Hindenburg report tanked the shares.

Back then, the offering got fully subscribed on the final day, aided by a last-minute surge in demand from largely existing shareholders and institutional investors. Adani Enterprises shares — which were offered at a range between 3,112 and 3,276 rupees in the January deal — closed at 1,892.15 rupees on Wednesday.  

“ADE’s stock price has fallen quite a bit from the highs and investors may not be too negative at this point,” said Deepak Jasani, the head of retail research at HDFC Securities Ltd. “Based on the discount that was given to GQG Partners, a sale at this time around the 1,700 to 1,900 rupees levels would be seen as a vote of confidence for the promoters.”

READ: The Big Short That Cost India’s Adani Empire $100 Billion

Adani intended to use the stock sale in January to address concerns already being raised about the conglomerate. The offering would have widened the investor base to fend off allegations that the shares, which had nearly doubled in the previous 12 months, were advancing because they were thinly traded. Proceeds would have also been used to pay down debt and reduce leverage. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

It’s politics, stupid — Eskom board, executives and Scopa knock heads over who knew what about private corruption probe
Maverick News

It’s politics, stupid — Eskom board, executives and Scopa knock heads over who knew what about private corruption probe
Eskom ruling is magical thinking – courts cannot fix intractable governance problems
Maverick News

Eskom ruling is magical thinking – courts cannot fix intractable governance problems
JSC ‘protecting’ retired judge Motata, charges Freedom Under Law
Maverick News

JSC ‘protecting’ retired judge Motata, charges Freedom Under Law
After the Bell: There may be another way of getting the Guptas back to SA
South Africa

After the Bell: There may be another way of getting the Guptas back to SA
NPA’s ID head Andrea Johnson on the failed Gupta extradition — ‘We were blindsided when we got the response’
Maverick News

NPA’s ID head Andrea Johnson on the failed Gupta extradition — ‘We were blindsided when we got the response’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Eskom head in China as South Africa grapples with acute outages
Maverick News

Eskom head in China as South Africa grapples with acute outages
‘Wild horse’ coal company, Tendele, only has itself to blame for liquidation fears, say residents
South Africa

‘Wild horse’ coal company, Tendele, only has itself to blame for liquidation fears, say residents
John Hume’s Platinum Rhino project has no viable business model – that bodes ill for big critter conservation
Business Maverick

John Hume’s Platinum Rhino project has no viable business model – that bodes ill for big critter conservation
Crackdown on illicit slot machines in Limpopo taverns sparked by warning about link to international crime
DM168

Crackdown on illicit slot machines in Limpopo taverns sparked by warning about link to international crime
After the Bell: There may be another way of getting the Guptas back to SA
South Africa

After the Bell: There may be another way of getting the Guptas back to SA

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

The lights may be out, but the truth is here.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

ESG, ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT and a little AI

If you work in this space, or are just interested to know how they are impacting South Africa and the business environment, come experience Daily Maverick live at the Gathering: Earth Edition.

Date: Friday, 26 May 9am-6pm & a post event networking reception
Where: CTICC, Cape Town

Come alone or bring your team!

Bonus: We think The Gathering: Earth Edition is the perfect place to hold a team offsite: inspirational speakers, food stalls, work stations and a whole day to connect and network. Get 40% off the ticket price when you book for 10 or more using the discount code GATHERINGBUNDLE40.

Get your tickets today→
Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Just 16 days to go!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.