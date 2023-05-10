SOFT TOUCH
What’s cooking today: Paprika pork chops, air fryer style
Attaining succulent perfection in a pork chop isn’t as easy as we might think. They become tough very easily and when a pork chop is tough it’s annoyingly chewy. The air fryer is a great solution for a soft, succulent outcome.
Smoked paprika is a perfect flavouring for pork if you feel like a change from the more usual choices such as mustard or a sweet relish. Shredded cabbage, simply and quickly braised in butter, is the perfect accompaniment.
(Serves 2)
Ingredients
2 pork chops, bone in
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 heaped tsp smoked paprika
½ tsp crushed dried garlic
Salt to taste
Method
Stir the paprika and crushed dried garlic into the oil, and brush the solution onto both sides of the pork chops.
Salt the chops lightly on both sides.
Preheat the air fryer to 200℃.
Spray the basket. Add the chops and cook for 5 minutes.
Turn and cook for another 4 minutes. Allow to rest for 10 minutes before serving with cabbage stir fried in butter with salt, pepper and nutmeg. DM/TGIFood
