Business Maverick

Business Maverick

US trade chief to meet China minister in sign of warmer ties

US trade chief to meet China minister in sign of warmer ties
Katherine Tai, US trade representative, speaks during the SelectUSA Investment Summit in National Harbor, Maryland, US, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
10 May 2023
0

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai plans to meet China’s commerce minister in Detroit later this month, people familiar with the matter said, in what would be the most senior in-person encounter between the nations since the US shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon.

The meeting between Tai and Wang Wentao would likely occur on the sidelines of a gathering of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation trade ministers on May 25-26, according to the people, who asked not to be identified citing information that isn’t yet public.

That event was announced last year, and Wang would be expected to attend under normal circumstances. But senior-level contacts between Washington and Beijing have been largely suspended since the balloon incident despite US entreaties. Also, Chinese leaders have only recently begun to travel overseas again as the country emerges from strict controls imposed during the Covid 19 pandemic.

See: China’s New Foreign Minister Meets US Envoy for First Time

Neither China’s Ministry of Commerce nor state media has announced Wang is headed to the APEC gathering. A USTR spokesman declined to comment on the matter. China’s Ministry of Commerce and the Chinese embassy in Washington didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

There are some indications that communication is set to resume between the world’s two largest economies, which have seen tensions escalate over US support for Taiwan and export controls restricting China’s access to high-end technology. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met US Ambassador Nicholas Burns in Beijing on Monday for the first time since Qin took the position, a sign that Beijing may soon allow more senior-level discussions.

“The Qin-Burns meeting suggests that Washington’s time in the ‘penalty box’ may be ending,” said Daniel Russel, a former assistant secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs in the Obama administration. “Until now, Burns has largely been denied high-level meetings.”

The Pentagon has also submitted a request for Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to meet Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu in Singapore in June, Bloomberg News reported last week. China has rebuffed Austin’s outreach so far for a call.

Improving relations could open the way to clearing a backlog of bilateral engagements. This includes a long-anticipated phone call between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and a visit to China by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who cancelled a trip to China as the balloon incident unfolded. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

SAPS knew of private Eskom corruption probe while significant portions of De Ruyter statements corroborated
Maverick News

SAPS knew of private Eskom corruption probe while significant portions of De Ruyter statements corroborated
NPA’s ID head Andrea Johnson on the failed Gupta extradition — ‘We were blindsided when we got the response’
Maverick News

NPA’s ID head Andrea Johnson on the failed Gupta extradition — ‘We were blindsided when we got the response’
Residents face more supply cuts while Johannesburg Water clams up over crisis
Maverick News

Residents face more supply cuts while Johannesburg Water clams up over crisis
Crackdown on illicit slot machines in Limpopo taverns sparked by warning about link to international crime
DM168

Crackdown on illicit slot machines in Limpopo taverns sparked by warning about link to international crime
Fourth accused in R15m Eskom fraud case out on bail of R100,000
Maverick News

Fourth accused in R15m Eskom fraud case out on bail of R100,000

TOP READS IN SECTION

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Maverick News

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
John Hume’s Platinum Rhino project has no viable business model – that bodes ill for big critter conservation
Business Maverick

John Hume’s Platinum Rhino project has no viable business model – that bodes ill for big critter conservation
Hey, big spenders: Cape cruise initiative welcomes 145,000 passengers in ‘bumper’ season
South Africa

Hey, big spenders: Cape cruise initiative welcomes 145,000 passengers in ‘bumper’ season
After the Bell: Buffett and Munger — the would-be heroes of Cape Town
World

After the Bell: Buffett and Munger — the would-be heroes of Cape Town
El Niño looms, boding ill for SA agriculture and food inflation
South Africa

El Niño looms, boding ill for SA agriculture and food inflation

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

The lights may be out, but the truth is here.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

ESG, ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT and a little AI

If you work in this space, or are just interested to know how they are impacting South Africa and the business environment, come experience Daily Maverick live at the Gathering: Earth Edition.

Date: Friday, 26 May 9am-6pm & a post event networking reception
Where: CTICC, Cape Town

Come alone or bring your team!

Bonus: We think The Gathering: Earth Edition is the perfect place to hold a team offsite: inspirational speakers, food stalls, work stations and a whole day to connect and network. Get 40% off the ticket price when you book for 10 or more using the discount code GATHERINGBUNDLE40.

Get your tickets today→
Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Just 16 days to go!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.