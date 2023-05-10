Maverick Citizen

BHEKISISA

#SliceOfLife – how I beat a rare form of TB, but lost my hearing

#SliceOfLife – how I beat a rare form of TB, but lost my hearing
Around the time Phumeza Tisile was receiving treatment for extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis, the cure rate for patients with that form of the disease was 15%. (Photo: Arne Von Delft, TB Proof)
By Nicole Ludolph
10 May 2023
0

Around the time Phumeza Tisile was receiving treatment for extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis, the cure rate for patients with that form of the disease was 15%. Tisile beat it despite the odds, but not without a cost: she lost her hearing.

‘I remember getting sick in 2010, around the time of the Soccer World Cup. 

“I was a university student at the time. I did not have symptoms like coughing and sweating [which are typical signs of TB], but I was losing weight dramatically. 

“At the campus clinic, the nurse could not find what was wrong with me, so she told me to go see a private doctor. The doctor could not find what was wrong with me either. He suggested I get tested for TB.  

“The test results came back after three weeks. They were negative. 

“I was eventually diagnosed with TB after the doctors did an X-ray of my chest. They found holes in my lungs. I started treatment [with a series of antibiotics] immediately. 

“The medicines made no difference.  

“The doctors tested me a second time and found that I had multidrug-resistant TB. They explained what it is [a type of TB for which the normal antibiotics don’t work]. I didn’t care. I just wanted to get better. 

“The nurses told me I couldn’t go home because I could infect other people. 

“I had to start a new treatment course with different antibiotics. After four months of taking these medicines, I woke up one morning and could not hear. 

After nine more months of treatment, the medication stopped working again. I now had full-blown XDR-TB. My doctors said I had a 20% chance of surviving.

“One of the drugs [that was used to treat my form of TB], kanamycin, can cause deafness. No one had told me this before I started [taking the medicine]. My hearing loss was permanent.” 

Kanamycin is given as an injection deep into a muscle, which is painful. The treatment for MDR-TB has since changed and a drug called bedaquiline is now used. Hearing loss is not linked to taking bedaquiline.  

“At the time I lost my hearing, I had developed pre-extensively drug-resistant TB (pre-XDR-TB). [This is a forerunner to a form of TB in which very few of the drugs used to treat the disease will still work.] 

“I was moved to [a special] ward. Doctors also found an abscess [a pocket full of pus] on my one lung. They cut it away in an operation, but it left me with broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Read more in Daily Maverick: 

Shorter treatment regimens for TB offer hope but need urgent implementation

The forgotten form of TB that can carry on forever

“After nine more months of treatment, the medication stopped working again. I now had full-blown XDR-TB. My doctors said I had a 20% chance of surviving.

“But there was [a new] drug they could try, they said. It was a medicine called linezolid

“I had nothing to lose. I could choose between dying slowly without medication or taking a chance on the new drug.

“Nearly four years after I was first diagnosed with TB, I was cured of XDR-TB.” DM

This week, the United Nations met civil society, government representatives and researchers to prepare for their annual high-level meeting on tuberculosis. The meeting, which will be held on 22 September, is meant to discuss better ways to fight the disease. Russell Rensburg, from the South African activist group TB Advocacy Consortium, says he and his colleagues are pushing for six aspects to make it to the table. One is to ask governments to improve how they find, diagnose and treat people with TB.  

Voices from civil society groups, such as Tisile and Rensburg, are important in the global anti-TB fight. For example, in March, the Indian government rejected an application from Johnson & Johnson (J&J) to extend their patent on bedaquiline. One of the things that helped the officials reach their decision was a petition Tisile filed with Indian TB activist Nandita Venkatesan in 2019. Bedaquiline is used for treating drug-resistant TB. Without  the patent that allows J&J to be the only manufacturer, generic versions can now be made by other pharmaceutical companies — which could mean the medication can sell for much cheaper. 

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.


Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

NPA’s ID head Andrea Johnson on the failed Gupta extradition — ‘We were blindsided when we got the response’
Maverick News

NPA’s ID head Andrea Johnson on the failed Gupta extradition — ‘We were blindsided when we got the response’
What was Sydney Mufamadi’s US mission? Minister Pandor provides the answers
Maverick News

What was Sydney Mufamadi’s US mission? Minister Pandor provides the answers
Eskom head in China as South Africa grapples with acute outages
Maverick News

Eskom head in China as South Africa grapples with acute outages
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla at centre of Russian Twitter drive to sway public opinion in South Africa – study
Maverick News

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla at centre of Russian Twitter drive to sway public opinion in South Africa – study
SAPS knew of private Eskom corruption probe while significant portions of De Ruyter statements corroborated
Maverick News

SAPS knew of private Eskom corruption probe while significant portions of De Ruyter statements corroborated

TOP READS IN SECTION

Apologies are for sissies — Mosebenzi Zwane and the uneven history of ‘I’m sorry’
Maverick News

Apologies are for sissies — Mosebenzi Zwane and the uneven history of ‘I’m sorry’
SAPS knew of private Eskom corruption probe while significant portions of De Ruyter statements corroborated
Maverick News

SAPS knew of private Eskom corruption probe while significant portions of De Ruyter statements corroborated
NPA’s ID head Andrea Johnson on the failed Gupta extradition — ‘We were blindsided when we got the response’
Maverick News

NPA’s ID head Andrea Johnson on the failed Gupta extradition — ‘We were blindsided when we got the response’
Fourth accused in R15m Eskom fraud case out on bail of R100,000
Maverick News

Fourth accused in R15m Eskom fraud case out on bail of R100,000
Behind the barbed wire – how soaring crime affects two very different Joburg neighbourhoods
Maverick News

Behind the barbed wire – how soaring crime affects two very different Joburg neighbourhoods

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

The lights may be out, but the truth is here.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Just 16 days to go!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.