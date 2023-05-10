Business Maverick

Asian stocks decline ahead of US inflation data: markets wrap

The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C., US, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The Federal Reserve will unveil details of what policy makers debated last month that may shed light on how they view the near-term path for interest rates amid surging inflation and signs of a slowing economy.
By Bloomberg
10 May 2023
Asian stocks dropped on Wednesday, with traders taking risk positions off the table ahead of a US inflation report that will feed into the Federal Reserve’s policy decisions. 

An equity benchmark for the region was down about 0.5%, putting it on course for the biggest loss in more than two weeks. Shares of Chinese state firms extended a decline after a recent rally, with an index of central government-owned companies down more than 1%.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were fractionally higher in Asia after the indexes fell 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively, on Tuesday. Benchmark gauges slipped from Japan to Australia. 

US gauges have been stuck in narrow trading ranges as investors weigh the potential end of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes against the possibility of an economic slowdown. It’s a similar story for shares globally, which have largely moved sideways for more than a month, as measured by the MSCI World Index.

“Markets are firmly in wait-and-see mode ahead of US CPI,” said John Bromhead, a strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Sydney.

The dollar weakened marginally versus all of its G10 peers. The Australian currency held a tiny gain following a 0.3% drop on Tuesday, when the government flagged a budget surplus that may help ease inflation. Bond yields ticked higher in Australia.

Treasury yields were little changed as President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans made little tangible progress toward averting a first-ever US default. They pledged negotiations on spending that would open the door to a possible agreement, with Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to meet again on Friday.

“I don’t think there is likely to be any market reaction until we get closer to the X-date — that is still a moving target, likely into June and quite possibly later into July,” said Jason Wong, currency strategist at Bank of New Zealand Ltd. “Meanwhile, headlines around negotiations are more noise than signal and mostly market-neutral.”

While the impact of the debt talks has been relatively mild Wednesday, it casts a long shadow over markets. Some of Wall Street’s most experienced traders have warned of “unthinkable” long-term damage of a US default.

Yields on Treasury bills for early June led a rise among rates on short-term securities as both Biden and McCarthy disavowed a short-term extension of the debt limit. The Treasury has also cut the size of four- and eight-week auctions as it reduces sales for these kinds of securities amid the impasse. 

The US inflation report to come later Wednesday is also an area of concern for the market. It’s expected to show headline CPI rose by 5% in April on a year-on-year basis, indicating that price pressures are still uncomfortably high for the Fed. This will be followed on Thursday by consumer and producer price data from China, which is forecast to show easing inflation pressure in the Asian powerhouse.

Fed officials, including New York chief John Williams, are watching for signs of a credit crunch. Williams said he wasn’t including a rate cut in his forecast for this year at an event on Tuesday. He left the door open on the odds of a Fed pause. Swaps suggest traders are expecting at least 50 basis points in cuts by the end of 2023.

Still, some investors aren’t about to change their investment strategies on the basis of developments this week.

There will be another inflation report and payrolls figures before the next Fed rate decision in mid June, Chetan Seth, an equity strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc., noted on Bloomberg Television. “I don’t think there’s any temptation from our side to really stick out our necks and say, ‘Hey, you know what, this really changes the picture’,” he said.

Elsewhere in markets, oil snapped a three-day rally after the Biden administration announced plans to replenish strategic reserves. Gold fluctuated and Bitcoin traded below $28,000. BM/DM

