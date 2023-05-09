Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

A breed apart: Lap up the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, and more from around the world

A breed apart: Lap up the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, and more from around the world
A Russian Terrier named ‘Porsche’ is held by her handler during the 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show being held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows in the Queens borough of New York, New York, USA, 08 May 2023. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
By Maverick Life Editors
09 May 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Rummie, the Pekingese wins first place in the Toy Group at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)

A Standard Poodle named ‘Nikita’ is groomed for competition at the 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show being held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows in the Queens borough of New York, New York, USA, 08 May 2023. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A Poodle competing in the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on May 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)

A dog competes in the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)

A dog gets groomed at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)

A  cute black and white dog competing in the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)

A young monk reacts as he gets his hair shaved off during the ‘Children becoming Buddhist monks’ ceremony at the Jogyesa temple in Seoul, South Korea, 09 May 2023. The children will stay at the temple to learn about Buddhism for 21 days. South Korean Buddhists prepare to celebrate Buddha’s upcoming birthday on 27 May. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A young monk reacts after getting his hair shaved off during the ‘Children becoming Buddhist monks’ ceremony at the Jogyesa temple in Seoul, South Korea, 09 May 2023. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A young monk reacts after getting his hair shaved off during the ‘Children becoming Buddhist monks’ ceremony at the Jogyesa temple in Seoul, South Korea, 09 May 2023. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A young monk reacts after he gets his hair shaved off during the ‘Children becoming Buddhist monks’ ceremony at the Jogyesa temple in Seoul, South Korea, 09 May 2023. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A young monk (front) reacts after getting his hair shaved off during the ‘Children becoming Buddhist monks’ ceremony at the Jogyesa temple in Seoul, South Korea, 09 May 2023.  EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Ultra-Orthodox Jews light a bonfire in the neighbourhood of Mea Shearim during the holy day of Lag Ba’Omer in Jerusalem, 08 May 2023. The day marks the anniversary of the death of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, a sage from some 1,800 years ago, and the day on which he revealed the secrets of the ‘kabbalah,’ or Jewish mysticism. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Ultra-Orthodox Jews visit the gravesite of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai at Mount Meron, as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba’Omer in Israel, 08 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

A participant uses a laser while other Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men gather around a bonfire in the neighbourhood of Mea Shearim during the holy day of Lag Ba’Omer in Jerusalem, 08 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Ultra-Orthodox women watch from behind a curtain as men gather around a bonfire in the neighbourhood of Mea Shearim during the holy day of Lag Ba’Omer in Jerusalem, 08 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish women visit the gravesite of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai at Mount Meron, as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba’Omer in Israel, 08 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Palestinians throw stones at Israeli forces during a raid in the old city of Nablus, 09 May 2023. According to the Israeli military, Israeli troops arrested two Palestinians and injured seven. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Members of the ‘Night Wolves’ biker group pose for a photo as they attend Victory Day commemorations at the Soviet World War II memorial at Tiergarten Park in Berlin, Germany, 09 May 2023. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech during a Victory Day military parade on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 09 May 2023. Russia marks the 78th anniversary of the victory in World War II over Nazi Germany and its allies. The Soviet Union lost 27 million people in the war. EPA-EFE/DMITRY ASTAKHOV / SPUTNIK / GOVERNMENT PRESS SERVICE POOL

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launcher drives during a Victory Day military parade on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 09 May 2023. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

A Russian opposition activist of Demokrati-JA with a Ukrainian and a t-shirt depicting the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin walks during Victory Day commemorations at the Soviet World War II memorial at Treptow Park in Berlin, Germany, 09 May 2023. World War II in Europe ended with the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany on all fronts on 09 May 1945. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Activists recite the name of Jordan Neely as they take part in a vigil and protest in response to the death of Neely who died on a subway train after being held in a chokehold by another passenger, on the platform where the incident occurred in New York, New York, USA, 08 May 2023. Thirty-year-old Neely, whose death has been ruled a homicide, was killed after being held in a chokehold by a man on the subway on 01 May. Activists are calling for the man who killed Neely, 24-year-old Daniel Penny, to be apprehended. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

A Pakistani child suffering from thalassemia blood disorder receives a blood transfusion at a Frontier Foundation medical centre, on World Thalassemia Day, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 08 May 2023. World Thalassemia Day is marked annually on 08 May and the 2023 theme is ‘Be aware. Share. Care.’, to spread awareness about thalassemia and the available treatment options. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

An urban fox walks past the front door of number 10, ahead of the weekly Cabinet meeting at Downing Street on May 09, 2023, in London, England. The Conservative Party lost over 1000 seats in the local council elections that took place last week. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

A female military reservist holds a gun during a Taiwanese military reservist training exercise on May 09, 2023, in Taoyuan, Taiwan. Taiwan’s military is recalling the first group of female veterans to undergo reservist training. (Photo by Annabelle Chih/Getty Images)

A female military reservist holds a gun during a Taiwanese military reservist training exercise on May 09, 2023, in Taoyuan, Taiwan. (Photo by Annabelle Chih/Getty Images)

Carolina Martinez, manager of La Rolita electric bus program, at the Perdomo depot in the Ciudad Bolivar neighbourhood of Bogota, Colombia, on Monday, April 3, 2023. Bogota last year launched the La Rolita public transit entity made up entirely of electric buses to service the working class area of Ciudad Bolivar, with about half the drivers being women, a rarity in the male-dominated field. Photographer: Nathalia Angarita/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bibby Stockholm, the barge which is to be used by the Home Office to house up to 500 male asylum seekers, arrives from Genoa on May 9, 2023, in Falmouth, England. The 93m, three-storey, engineless accommodation barge will be towed into dry dock in Falmouth where it will undergo inspections and any necessary refurbishment and general maintenance ahead of its onward berthing in Portland, Dorset. (Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)

Bill Nye visits The Empire State Building on May 08, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Bill Nye visits The Empire State Building on May 08, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Luke Black of Serbia performs during a rehearsal for the 67th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, Britain, 08 May 2023. Liverpool is hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine. The 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) consists of two Semi-Finals, held on 09 and 11 May, and the Grand Final on 13 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

Ukrainian singer Alyosha (C) and Rebecca Ferguson (R) perform during a rehearsal for the 67th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, Britain, 08 May 2023.  EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN DM/ML

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

John Hume’s Platinum Rhino project has no viable business model – that bodes ill for big critter conservation
Business Maverick

John Hume’s Platinum Rhino project has no viable business model – that bodes ill for big critter conservation
Apologies are for sissies — Mosebenzi Zwane and the uneven history of ‘I’m sorry’
Maverick News

Apologies are for sissies — Mosebenzi Zwane and the uneven history of ‘I’m sorry’
Horses dropping dead as government fumbles vaccine production at crumbling Onderstepoort Biological Products
South Africa

Horses dropping dead as government fumbles vaccine production at crumbling Onderstepoort Biological Products
Judge Tintswalo Makhubele ‘abetted corruption’ at Prasa, tribunal hears
Maverick News

Judge Tintswalo Makhubele ‘abetted corruption’ at Prasa, tribunal hears
Fourth accused in R15m Eskom fraud case out on bail of R100,000
Maverick News

Fourth accused in R15m Eskom fraud case out on bail of R100,000

TOP READS IN SECTION

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Maverick Life

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
David Kramer’s new musical – making right with music
Culture

David Kramer’s new musical – making right with music
In Seoul, Buddhist monks protest the Japanese Prime Minister's visit, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

In Seoul, Buddhist monks protest the Japanese Prime Minister's visit, and more from around the world
William Kentridge’s provocative and disruptive ‘The Head and the Load’ finally comes to the city of his birth
Africa

William Kentridge’s provocative and disruptive ‘The Head and the Load’ finally comes to the city of his birth
Running for Freedom: The incredible story of Eunice Ntuli
South Africa

Running for Freedom: The incredible story of Eunice Ntuli

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted