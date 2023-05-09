Newsdeck

Musk says Twitter to purge inactive accounts and followers may drop

The Manhattan Twitter headquarters stands in the Chelsea neighbourhood on 2 March 2023 in New York City. (Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
09 May 2023
Twitter will purge accounts that haven’t been active for several years, and this could lead to a drop in follower counts, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Monday. 

Since taking over Twitter in October, Musk has made changes at the social network to generate much-needed revenue and fulfil his pledge to make it a haven for free speech, while also battling spam and bots that degrade the user experience. It’s been a rocky process — last month Twitter reinstated the blue tick verifying the profiles of some high-profile individuals, even some who have been dead for years.

 

