Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Bankman-Fried asks judge to dismiss post-extradition charges

Bankman-Fried asks judge to dismiss post-extradition charges
Sam Bankman-Fried (Photo: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
09 May 2023
0

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried asked a judge to dismiss several criminal charges against him, arguing prosecutors improperly filed the additional counts after his extradition from the Bahamas. 

The 31-year-old, accused of orchestrating a multibillion-dollar fraud through his once bustling cryptocurrency exchange, filed a series of motions in Manhattan federal court on Monday. His lawyers asked US District Judge Lewis Kaplan to throw out a campaign finance violation charge because the Bahamian government didn’t sign off on it when it green lit his extradition to the US in December.

Bankman-Fried’s legal team also argued that fresh charges filed against the FTX co-founder are invalid because prosecutors didn’t get proper consent from Bahamian authorities. 

“Mr. Bankman-Fried consented to be tried only on the charges in the original indictment for which the government of the Bahamas agreed to extradition,” his attorneys wrote in the filings. 

Weeks after FTX filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried was arrested in Nassau, where he had been living and running FTX. US prosecutors allege the MIT graduate ran a yearslong scheme to defraud investors and misused customer funds, including to purchase property and drive trading activity through crypto hedge fund Alameda Research. 

After Manhattan federal prosecutors asked Bahamian authorities to arrest him, Bankman-Fried consented to simplified extradition to the US, avoiding a potentially drawn out legal battle. But his lawyers argue he still retained his rights under extradition law, which they claim meant he couldn’t be tried on charges beyond those to which he agreed to be extradited. 

According to his attorneys, the Bahamian government signed off on Bankman-Fried’s warrant of surrender but it didn’t include count 8 — a campaign finance law violation charge. Bankman-Fried was charged with that count when he arrived in the US, along with several other counts of fraud. Prosecutors have since filed two superseding indictments in the case, taking the number of charges Bankman-Fried faces to 13. 

“After Mr. Bankman-Fried returned to this country, the government superseded the original indictment, not once but twice, improperly adding several new, unrelated charges without first obtaining the express consent of the Bahamian government,” his attorneys wrote. 

Prosecutors have been notifying authorities in the Bahamas before unsealing the superseding indictments, court filings show.

Bankman-Fried is also seeking to compel FTX’s new management to turn over documents to him. His attorneys filed several emails exchanged between US prosecutors running the FTX investigation and Sullivan & Cromwell lawyers who were hired to assist with the company’s restructuring. 

FTX’s new CEO, John Jay Ray, and the company’s attorneys have “acted as a public mouthpiece for the government by continuing to make disparaging remarks” about Bankman-Fried and have assumed the role of prosecutor by labelling him the villain, his lawyers said.

“The government has effectively deputised Mr. Ray, the FTX debtors, and their counsel as federal agents to review and synthesise the evidence for them,” the lawyers wrote.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to face trial in October. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Apologies are for sissies — Mosebenzi Zwane and the uneven history of ‘I’m sorry’
Maverick News

Apologies are for sissies — Mosebenzi Zwane and the uneven history of ‘I’m sorry’
Lawyerless Mkhwebane questions 'absurd' R4m legal lifeline as impeachment probe starts 22-day countdown
Maverick News

Lawyerless Mkhwebane questions 'absurd' R4m legal lifeline as impeachment probe starts 22-day countdown
The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Maverick News

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Behind the barbed wire – how soaring crime affects two very different Joburg neighbourhoods
Maverick News

Behind the barbed wire – how soaring crime affects two very different Joburg neighbourhoods
Fourth accused in R15m Eskom fraud case out on bail of R100,000
Maverick News

Fourth accused in R15m Eskom fraud case out on bail of R100,000

TOP READS IN SECTION

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Maverick News

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Brace yourself for a long, cold, dark winter as SA teeters on the edge of Stage 7/8 rolling blackouts
Maverick News

Brace yourself for a long, cold, dark winter as SA teeters on the edge of Stage 7/8 rolling blackouts
Klein Karoo estate beats world’s biggest producers to win best single varietal olive oil
TGIFood

Klein Karoo estate beats world’s biggest producers to win best single varietal olive oil
The Gulf States and the unbearable heaviness of excess
World

The Gulf States and the unbearable heaviness of excess
The Finance Ghost: The buzz on Renergen, CMH, Pick n Pay and KAL Group
Maverick News

The Finance Ghost: The buzz on Renergen, CMH, Pick n Pay and KAL Group

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

ESG, ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT and a little AI

If you work in this space, or are just interested to know how they are impacting South Africa and the business environment, come experience Daily Maverick live at the Gathering: Earth Edition.

Date: Friday, 26 May 9am-6pm & a post event networking reception
Where: CTICC, Cape Town

Come alone or bring your team!

Bonus: We think The Gathering: Earth Edition is the perfect place to hold a team offsite: inspirational speakers, food stalls, work stations and a whole day to connect and network. Get 40% off the ticket price when you book for 10 or more using the discount code GATHERINGBUNDLE40.

Get your tickets today→
Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.