Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asia stocks rise as China reports higher exports: markets wrap

Asia stocks rise as China reports higher exports: markets wrap
A man walks in front of the screen showing newest stock exchange and economic data in Shanghai, China, 7 October 2021. (Photo: EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI)
By Bloomberg
09 May 2023
0

Stocks in Asia ticked higher as investors parsed trade data from China, which showed further growth in exports as global demand rebounded.

Benchmarks rose in mainland China and Japan, while dropping in Hong Kong and Australia. Shares of Chinese brokers surged amid speculation of further policy support for the financial sector. A call by the country’s regulators on lower commissions for housing sales and rentals also boosted sentiment, driving the shares of developers higher.

Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both edged lower in Asia. The S&P 500 ended on Monday fractionally higher after jumping 1.9% on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gained 0.3% as AI-capable chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Nvidia Corp. rose alongside Google-parent Alphabet Inc. 

China’s exports rose faster in April than economists forecast, signalling that global demand remains robust. The offshore yuan weakened.

“If we look at the exports statistics, we’re seeing very significant and ahead-of-expectation strength coming out of the export sector,” James Sullivan, head of Asia Pacific equity research at JPMorgan Chase & Co., said on China’s economy on Bloomberg Radio. “That’s counter to what we’re seeing particularly out of tech exports in Korea and Taiwan, and it’s very clear evidence that there’s not a lot of decoupling actually going on on the ground.”

The dollar crept higher in early Asian trading, heading for a second day of gains. The greenback reversed earlier losses on Monday after the Federal Reserve’s Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey signalled the credit market was tightening, while business loan demand was weakening. Australian and New Zealand bonds slipped on Tuesday.

The yen was little changed after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank will end its yield curve control policy if it reaches its 2% price goal. 

Treasuries steadied in Asia trading hours after falling Monday as investors considered what it would take to finally reverse the Fed’s path on rates. Bond trading desks are bracing for as much as $35-billion of corporate debt sales this week, while Apple Inc. kicked off a $5.25-billion sale.

Investors will be watching US President Joe Biden and congressional leaders as they are set to discuss the debt-ceiling issue. Meanwhile, consumer-inflation data Wednesday may provide further clues on the Fed’s path and set the tone for equities.

Debt ceiling impasse

For the time being, the debt ceiling impasse is offering a short-term yield opportunity, according to Asia Pacific strategists at Saxo Capital Markets, including Charu Chanana. 

“Further concerns on credit tightening or delays in debt ceiling solution could continue to drive up short-term Treasury yields, potentially in three months, as investors hedge against a possible default,” they wrote in a note.

Attention in Asia will turn to Australia, where the government is set to announce its first budget surplus since 2008. Windfall tax revenue from high employment and elevated commodity export prices combine to swell the government’s coffers. 

Elsewhere in markets, oil fell as investors assessed a complex outlook for global demand after a period of volatile trading. Gold gained and Bitcoin held below $28,000. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Apologies are for sissies — Mosebenzi Zwane and the uneven history of ‘I’m sorry’
Maverick News

Apologies are for sissies — Mosebenzi Zwane and the uneven history of ‘I’m sorry’
Lawyerless Mkhwebane questions 'absurd' R4m legal lifeline as impeachment probe starts 22-day countdown
Maverick News

Lawyerless Mkhwebane questions 'absurd' R4m legal lifeline as impeachment probe starts 22-day countdown
The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Maverick News

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Behind the barbed wire – how soaring crime affects two very different Joburg neighbourhoods
Maverick News

Behind the barbed wire – how soaring crime affects two very different Joburg neighbourhoods
Fourth accused in R15m Eskom fraud case out on bail of R100,000
Maverick News

Fourth accused in R15m Eskom fraud case out on bail of R100,000

TOP READS IN SECTION

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Maverick News

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Brace yourself for a long, cold, dark winter as SA teeters on the edge of Stage 7/8 rolling blackouts
Maverick News

Brace yourself for a long, cold, dark winter as SA teeters on the edge of Stage 7/8 rolling blackouts
Klein Karoo estate beats world’s biggest producers to win best single varietal olive oil
TGIFood

Klein Karoo estate beats world’s biggest producers to win best single varietal olive oil
The Gulf States and the unbearable heaviness of excess
World

The Gulf States and the unbearable heaviness of excess
The Finance Ghost: The buzz on Renergen, CMH, Pick n Pay and KAL Group
Maverick News

The Finance Ghost: The buzz on Renergen, CMH, Pick n Pay and KAL Group

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

ESG, ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT and a little AI

If you work in this space, or are just interested to know how they are impacting South Africa and the business environment, come experience Daily Maverick live at the Gathering: Earth Edition.

Date: Friday, 26 May 9am-6pm & a post event networking reception
Where: CTICC, Cape Town

Come alone or bring your team!

Bonus: We think The Gathering: Earth Edition is the perfect place to hold a team offsite: inspirational speakers, food stalls, work stations and a whole day to connect and network. Get 40% off the ticket price when you book for 10 or more using the discount code GATHERINGBUNDLE40.

Get your tickets today→
Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.