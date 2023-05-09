Maverick Life

2023 Sony World Photography Awards: Object and Portraiture

2023 Sony World Photography Awards: Object and Portraiture
'Mama’s Family'. I took this photograph of Mama and her family at Agbura community, Bayelsa state, Nigeria, in 2022. I wanted to represent the family bond of the people of the Niger Delta, because in our region of Nigeria we take family very seriously. © Christopher Wonder, Nigeria, Shortlist, Open Competition, Portraiture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
By Sony World Photography Awards
09 May 2023
The Sony World Photography Awards returns to celebrate contemporary photography and the ways the arts reflect the world around us. Here is a selection of the images from the winners of this year's national awards in the Object and Portraiture categories.

'Napalm Girl, 50 Years Later'. In 1972, on a road in Vietnam, Kim Phùc Phan Thi was running for her life. She had severe burns on her body, which had resulted from a napalm airstrike. A photograph taken of her at that moment became a symbol of the Vietnam war. Today, Kim Phùc is at peace, and lives to inspire. She runs her own foundation, with the mission to restore hope for innocent war-torn children. Kim Phùc is no longer ‘the girl in the picture’ – she has transformed into a symbol of courage, peace and hope. © Jonathan Damslund, Denmark, Shortlist, Open Competition, Portraiture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Nomad Watcher'. The young nomad looks after his pet camel. The camel is to the Rajasthani nomad what the yak is to a Tibetan – it is a support system, a source of sustenance and a principal mode of transport. © Donell Gumiran, Philippines, Shortlist, Open Competition, Portraiture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Charlie'. During the Covid-19 pandemic a lot of people found they had time on their hands. With most skateparks closed, Charlie – and many others – helped turn an abandoned pub car park, which had laid derelict for eight years, into a DIY skate park. © Sukhy Hullait, United Kingdom, Winner, Open Competition, Portraiture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Desert Sisters'. Apache sisters from Albuquerque, New Mexico. © Lukas Palatinus, Slovakia, Shortlist, Open Competition, Portraiture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Nahary'. Nahary started by changing her clothes. Soon after, she let her hair grow and began to dress effeminately. Bit by bit she bought her clothes: a blouse here, a skirt there. When she braided her hair for the first time she loved it. The neighbourhood reacted. Everyone wanted to come and see her. Some neighbours bothered her, but Nahary didn’t care. At that moment she felt like herself: a woman. © Mwana Pwo, Angola, Shortlist, Open Competition, Portraiture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Anaiwan Ojala, Badminton'. This image is of a badminton player named Anaiwan from Wellington, New Zealand. I invited him into the studio at my University to photograph him as part of my graduate project, which aimed to capture the essence of athletes who play non-mainstream sports in New Zealand. Inspired by the many pre-existing in-game photographs of racquet sports, I wanted to create a dramatic and engaging portrait of Anaiwan in the studio. © Louis Park, New Zealand, Shortlist, Open Competition, Portraiture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Acolyte Holding the Golden Cross'. I went to Norfolk, England, to document the annual National Pilgrimage in Walsingham, which sees people gather from across the UK and the world to celebrate one of the biggest Anglican events. This boy holding a golden cross caught my eye and I asked him if I could take his portrait before he set off in the procession. © Sandra Mickiewicz, Poland, Shortlist, Open Competition, Portraiture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Covered'. A drag artist wrapped in tulle. This image was taken in my studio in Stratford, London, using a one-light setup. © Gemma Sains, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Open Competition, Portraiture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Ron'. I'd met Ron a few weeks before this image was taken. He dripped of life experience and Aussie charm. He was also very proud of his family heritage, which stemmed from both Ireland and Scotland. He'd travelled over there in the past and wanted to show me just what it meant to him. © Glenn Homann, Australia, Shortlist, Open Competition, Portraiture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Cob Side B'. This is a cob of corn that my mother was going to cook for herself. However, when I saw its striking shape I decided I wanted to photograph it. It seems it is twirling towards me, posing for the camera. © Roberto Emiliano Porsella Jurado, Argentina, Shortlist, Open Competition, Object, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Green Bouquet'. Plants can flower because they have leaves. By fading the colour of the leaves I intended to destabilise the flowers and bring out new brilliance. © Masahiko Abe, Japan, Shortlist, Open Competition, Object, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Recycled'. Photographs of pretty flowers from my garden? Look again… © Mieke Douglas, Netherlands, Winner, Open Competition, Object, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Enjoying the Sun'. Taken at a construction site in the Klaipėda district, Lithuania, on 20 September 2022. © Andrius Kundrotas, Lithuania, Shortlist, Open Competition, Object, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Beauty in the Mundane'. The simple geometric lines and shadow of a handrail, set against the bold terracotta patterned walls of Tapestry Apartments in King’s Cross, London. This was taken during a day trip to London for photographic inspiration and observations. I’m often drawn to photographing graphic shapes and compositions of typically mundane objects. © Tim Green, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Open Competition, Object, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Still Life #6'. This work is part of a project called simply Still Life. The inspiration comes from my experience and the only limit is my imagination and the square format that I have decided to adopt for this series of images. Sometimes you will see details of paintings by painters of the past in the background – this is because it is the only way I know to travel through time. © Giuseppe Colarusso, Italy, Shortlist, Open Competition, Object, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'The Beginning'. This photograph captures the very beginning of the bloom of the poppy. It lets us wonder if it will bloom or die in the bud; life is full of uncertainty. © Xiaoye Jin, China Mainland, Shortlist, Open Competition, Object, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Bulb'. The light bulb on the wall. © Nan Lay Thwe Oo, Myanmar, Shortlist, Open Competition, Object, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Wheat and Lemon'. I used a painting with light technique to create this still life of wheat and a lemon. © Catherine Wang, United States, Shortlist, Open Competition, Object, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'The Cover'. Placing a cover creates a boundary between two parts of a landscape; while protecting the landscape, it segments it into distinct sections. In Cappadocia, Turkey, a manmade cover has been placed that is detached and stands out in this environment among the impressive rock formations. The Cover investigates the limits that are set when creating such separations, and highlights the relationship between material and nature. © Zeynep Demirhan, Turkey, Shortlist, Open Competition, Object, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Farmer's Improvisation'. I wanted to do something different in my day to day farming work, whilst using my intuition and experience as a farmer. These grapes were difficult to shape in this way, which posed a challenge; it was delicate work. For this photograph, it was my intention to use the fruit as a still life object, and to make a photographic work of art. © Masumi Shiohara, Japan, Shortlist, Open Competition, Object, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Farmer's Improvisation'. I wanted to do something different in my day to day farming work, whilst using my intuition and experience as a farmer. These grapes were difficult to shape in this way, which posed a challenge; it was delicate work. For this photograph, it was my intention to use the fruit as a still life object, and to make a photographic work of art. © Masumi Shiohara, Japan, Shortlist, Open Competition, Object, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

