TGIFOOD

RED HOT

Lekker Brekker Monday: Chouriço breakfast bowl

Lekker Brekker Monday: Chouriço breakfast bowl
Tony Jackman’s chouriço breakfast bowl. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
08 May 2023
0

You love our breakfast recipes, the number crunchers tell us, so from today we’re bringing you a yumlicious brekker recipe every Monday. Today, we kick off with a spicy little number cheekily laced with smoked paprika and basil.

Chouriço, the Portuguese smoked pork sausage, which is similar to the Spanish chorizo, isn’t generally thought of as a breakfast ingredient. But it’s a great item to include in a meal for kick-starting your day.

Trying to pin down the distinctions between chouriço and chorizo (other than the spelling and nationalities) can be confusing. Both are spicy pork sausages, either smoked or cured or both. The best Spanish chorizos are most often flavoured with pimentón, the distinctly Spanish dried red pepper spice, which is prized and considered in a class of its own. 

Chouriço is all about smoked paprika, garlic and often red wine. Not all chorizo or chouriço is smoked, though most is.

The Portuguese variety I bought was flavoured with paprika, chilli and garlic, and it’s the strong inclusion of garlic that distinguishes much chouriço from chorizo.

But there are so many styles of chorizo in the Iberian Peninsula alone that there’s hardly any point in agonising over subtle differences. Best just to use either product the way they’re meant to be. Often, that is to include them in stews and soups to lend their lovely impact of flavour.

Spanish and Portuguese varieties can be eaten as they are, though they can be sliced and fried when used as a stuffing for an omelette, or with the breakfast bowl recipe below. Mexican chorizo needs to be cooked, however, as it is made with fresh, raw pork and not smoked. The Mexican version is usually flavoured with chillies, unlike the pimentón or paprika of Spanish and Portuguese varieties. They’re often served with nachos or tacos in Mexico, so if you google a recipe that calls for those, you’ve found a recipe for Mexican chorizo, not Spanish. Which means it must be cooked before eating.

Frankly, you could use any of them for this brekker, but if it is Mexican, make sure you cook it thoroughly. 

Here’s our first Lekker Brekker Monday recipe, and please do return here every week for a fresh recipe.

(Per 1 serving)

Ingredients

1 small red onion, or ½ a red onion, sliced

A splash of olive oil

6 or 7 slices of chouriço

8 baby roma tomatoes, halved

A few basil leaves, torn, for the tomatoes, and more for the eggs

3 eggs, whisked

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Butter for coating the pan

Method

Sauté the onion in a little olive oil, gently, for 5 minutes, and remove to a side dish.

Fry the chouriço slices briefly on both sides, and remove.

Fry the halved tomatoes in the same pan at a moderate heat. Season them with salt, black pepper and a few shakes of smoked paprika. Add torn basil, toss for half a minute and remove.

Break eggs into a bowl, season with salt and black pepper, and grind smoked paprika into it; judge how much according to your own taste. Stir in some torn basil.

Add butter to the pan at a moderately high heat.

Arrange the cooked onion, tomatoes and chouriço in a serving bowl. Whisk the eggs, tip them into the pan, and chase the egg around the pan with a fork, working quickly. They will be done in a few seconds. Remove to the serving bowl immediately, garnish with basil, and serve. DM/TGIFood

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

This dish is photographed in a breakfast bowl by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options