South Africa

SECTION 194 INQUIRY

Lawyerless Mkhwebane questions ‘absurd’ R4m legal lifeline as impeachment probe starts 22-day countdown

Lawyerless Mkhwebane questions ‘absurd’ R4m legal lifeline as impeachment probe starts 22-day countdown
Suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane during the Section 194 Impeachment Inquiry into her fitness to hold office on 8 May 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
By Marianne Thamm
08 May 2023
0

A ‘surplus’ of R4-million ring-fenced to cover Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal expenses for her Section 194 impeachment inquiry was ‘absurd’, the suspended Public Protector said on Monday.

As her impeachment inquiry resumed after a week-long hiatus, Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal woes were once again the focus and cause of further delay.

The suspended Public Protector will have four days to complete her evidence as the hearing hurtles towards its deadline in 22 days’ time. In the meantime, she remains unrepresented.

In a letter to the committee, Mkhwebane argued she needed more time to rustle up a legal team, although she also said, “I am not sure as to where I will get a legal team that will agree to your unrealistic and absurd terms dictating the work to be undertaken…”

And, she warned, should Advocate Dali Mpofu and the rest of her team not be willing to return for “peanuts”, an entirely new legal team would have to go through the 65,000-page record. 

In 22 days. Hands up any takers?

Mkhwebane maintains that while the Constitutional Court ordered that she be legally represented during her impeachment hearing, questions of who should pay and how much, have been left open.

On Monday, Mkhwebane opted to attend her hearing in person as committee chair, Qubudile Dyantyi, had unceremoniously “muted” her during her last virtual appearance.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘Kangaroo court’ — Muted Mkhwebane in a flap over impeachment inquiry

Swings and roundabouts

In an act of apparent cosmic symmetry, the R4-million now made available by Treasury to the Office of the Public Protector SA (PPSA) tallies more or less with the amount the Chapter 9 institution forked out on rent for Mkhwebane during her tenure.

She moved into the luxury ​​Bryntirion ministerial estate in Pretoria between 2017 and 2022 and only moved out when the media exposed the grift.

Mkhwebane’s rent was paid to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, which is responsible for the estate and other government buildings.

Mkhwebane has ripped an almost R30-million hole in legal fees in the PPSA’s budget.

In the meantime, she managed to find resources to launch on 5 May an urgent application to the Constitutional Court for uncapped funding for her defence at the inquiry. She is of the opinion the state should foot the bill entirely.

Mkhwebane also asked the court to review the six days the committee met in her absence for evidence to be led, and also claimed that the inquiry had “consequentially and irretrievably collapsed and ought, accordingly, to be nullified”.

She also complained that the four days allocated to her were inadequate.

Mkhwebane also let it be known that she intended to lodge a complaint with the Judicial Service Commission against the Constitutional Court for “undue delay” in making its ruling.

The court is yet to rule on her application to rescind her suspension by President Ramaphosa. It sat in November 2022, when it reserved judgment.

The show goes on

The R4-million now made available, said Dyantyi, was “all there is” and the committee would resume its work. 

ACDP MP Marie Sukers said that more than R26-million had been spent so far on Mkhwebane and “I think we have extended fairness to the Public Protector until now”.

She added that it could not be ignored that “there is the issue of fairness to the South African taxpayer”.

Dyantyi said Mkhwebane was welcome to approach the Constitutional Court, but this could not be regarded as an “interdict”. She was “exercising her right”, but there was no impediment to the committee proceeding.

The hearing was postponed for a week to allow Mkhwebane to find legal representation. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Maverick News

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Behind the barbed wire – how soaring crime affects two very different Joburg neighbourhoods
Maverick News

Behind the barbed wire – how soaring crime affects two very different Joburg neighbourhoods
One of the SA government’s biggest diamond-buying clients accused in US ‘terror funding’ Hezbollah saga
DM168

One of the SA government’s biggest diamond-buying clients accused in US ‘terror funding’ Hezbollah saga
Anger after trapped national park honey badger shot for catching pigeons
South Africa

Anger after trapped national park honey badger shot for catching pigeons
Both the living and the dead sinking beneath human waste in North West’s Tswaing Local Municipality
Maverick News

Both the living and the dead sinking beneath human waste in North West’s Tswaing Local Municipality

TOP READS IN SECTION

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Maverick News

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Brace yourself for a long, cold, dark winter as SA teeters on the edge of Stage 7/8 rolling blackouts
Maverick News

Brace yourself for a long, cold, dark winter as SA teeters on the edge of Stage 7/8 rolling blackouts
Behind the barbed wire – how soaring crime affects two very different Joburg neighbourhoods
Maverick News

Behind the barbed wire – how soaring crime affects two very different Joburg neighbourhoods
The cotton wool principles – in local politics, the ANC’s short-term gains pile up long-term problems
Maverick News

The cotton wool principles – in local politics, the ANC’s short-term gains pile up long-term problems
Hip to sip – what’s driving the PRIME energy drink commercial craze among young Saffers? We unpack the fad
Maverick News

Hip to sip – what’s driving the PRIME energy drink commercial craze among young Saffers? We unpack the fad

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.