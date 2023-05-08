A general view of the logo of the Charite hospital. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

The 55-year-old is suspected of having knowingly administered high doses of a sedative to two seriously ill patients in intensive care who died as a result, according to the statement.

The cardiologist was suspended from Charite in August 2022.

Prosecutors initiated an investigation at that time, but an arrest warrant could only be issued upon receipt of a medical report showing that the high doses of sedative had not been medically justifiable, police and prosecutors said.

There were a total of four suspicious deaths involving the cardiologist, but only in two cases was it beyond doubt that the medication administered had been unjustifiable, they added.

The suspect will appear before a Berlin magistrate later on Monday.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Writing by Friederike Heine)