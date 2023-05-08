Business Maverick

BUSINESS REFLECTION

After the Bell: Buffett and Munger — the would-be heroes of Cape Town

After the Bell: Buffett and Munger — the would-be heroes of Cape Town
Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway (left), and Charlie Munger, vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, speak during the company's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, US, on 6 May 2017. (Photo: Daniel Acker / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Tim Cohen
08 May 2023
0

The two key leaders of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, are more than two examples of great investors; they are also fabulous people — and those two things are not mutually exclusive.

Personally, I’m conceptually and ethically disposed to be suspicious of heroism. For example, my favourite Avenger is Antman because I just can’t help but root for an Ant-y hero. (Ba-da-dum!)

Yet, in one particular case, my innate scepticism is just roundly confounded and it is no accident that I’m in the company of an enormous number of people. I think that the two key leaders of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, are more than two examples of great investors; they are also fabulous people — and those two things are not mutually exclusive.

Every year, at their annual Berkshire Hathaway investors’ day, the duo comes up with a whole roomful of anecdotes and truisms that are, almost literally, worth their weight in gold. But this year, at the age of 99 in Munger’s case, they were on🔥.

You may have read some or all of these already, but here are the best quotes from the meeting:

On the US banking crisis, Buffett said: “A lit match can turn into a conflagration, or it can be blown out. We want to be there if the banking system, temporarily even, gets stalled in some way. It shouldn’t, I don’t think it will, but I think it could.” Munger added that he thought bankers should be more like engineers; they should be more concerned about avoiding trouble than getting rich.

On Elon Musk, Munger said: “He would not have achieved what he has in life if he hadn’t tried for unreasonably extreme objectives. He likes taking on the impossible job and doing it. We’re different — Warren and I are looking for the easy job. We don’t want that much failure.”

On the dollar (as de-dollarisation is mooted in some quarters of the globe, coupled with underscoring the dangers of excessive government spending), Buffett said, “I see no option for any other currency to be the reserve currency. But we should be very careful. It’s madness to just keep printing money. It’s very hard to see how you recover once you let the genie out of the bottle, and people lose faith in the currency.” 

And Munger added, “The man who has jumped off a tall building is all right until he hits the ground.”

On artificial intelligence, Munger said, “I am personally sceptical of some of the hype that’s gone into artificial intelligence. I think old-fashioned intelligence works pretty well.” 

Buffett said, “When something can do all kinds of things, I get a little bit worried. We won’t be able to uninvent it. AI can change everything in the world, except how men think and behave.”

On toxic people, Buffett said, it’s so simple: “You spend less than you earn, and invest shrewdly, and avoid toxic people and toxic activities, and try [to] keep learning all your life. If you do all those things you are almost certain to succeed. And if you don’t, you’re going to need a lot of luck and you want to go into a game where you’re very likely to win without having any unusual luck.” 

And further, “The toxic people who are trying to fool you or lie to you, or who aren’t reliable meeting their commitments: a great lesson of life is get them the hell out of your life. And do it fast!” 

He also pointed out, “I’ve never known anybody that was basically kind that died without friends. And I’ve known plenty of people with money that have died without friends.”

And finally, Buffett’s advice to anyone trying to work out how they should live their lives: “You should write your obituary and try [to] figure out how to live up to it.”

All of this in one meeting! This is really a tour de force; a pleasure to read and hear. But what specifically is it that makes the pair so effective at turning this innate sensibleness into investment strategies? There are probably few more analysed things in the investment business.

The tale of the tape is that Berkshire Hathaway has seen a 19.8% compounded annual gain from 1965 to 2022, compared with 9.9% for the S&P 500 Index. In terms of overall gain, Berkshire saw a 3,787,464% rise during that time period while the S&P rose by 24,708%. But of course, Berkshire hasn’t drubbed the market indicators every year.

In fact, the key to its phenomenal performance is that Berkshire does particularly well in bear markets. Since 1980, Berkshire shares have beaten the broader market over the course of six recessions by a median of 4.41 percentage points. Munger is not making it up when he says the company has been looking for simple solutions.

The famous folksiness of the partners can be deceptive. Lots of analytical chops exist in the background and are methodically exercised. For example, Berkshire was founded on a corporate turnaround and many of the company’s investments are premised on a turnaround strategy vested in cyclical stocks. The portfolio is pretty concentrated, focusing on brand-name, strong, time-tested businesses held over long periods of time. It’s simple, but it’s not.

Interesting this year was the huge move to cash. Berkshire sold shares worth $13.3-billion in the first quarter and bought stocks for a fraction of that figure. And, as so often, it invested hugely in itself, with $4.4-billion towards repurchasing its own stock, as well as $2.9-billion on the shares of other publicly traded businesses.

To me what stands out is a fundamental belief in the innate good sense and primordial utility of capitalism, and more specifically US capitalism. Munger and Buffett are very much American heroes, which is why it is so odd they live in Pasadena and Omaha, respectively.

Why? Because the place where most superheroes live is, of course, Cape Town. (Ba-da-dum!) DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Maverick News

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Behind the barbed wire – how soaring crime affects two very different Joburg neighbourhoods
Maverick News

Behind the barbed wire – how soaring crime affects two very different Joburg neighbourhoods
One of the SA government’s biggest diamond-buying clients accused in US ‘terror funding’ Hezbollah saga
DM168

One of the SA government’s biggest diamond-buying clients accused in US ‘terror funding’ Hezbollah saga
Anger after trapped national park honey badger shot for catching pigeons
South Africa

Anger after trapped national park honey badger shot for catching pigeons
Both the living and the dead sinking beneath human waste in North West’s Tswaing Local Municipality
Maverick News

Both the living and the dead sinking beneath human waste in North West’s Tswaing Local Municipality

TOP READS IN SECTION

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Maverick News

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
The Gulf States and the unbearable heaviness of excess
World

The Gulf States and the unbearable heaviness of excess
Skipper Siya Kolisi’s injury means it’s vital for other Bok seniors to be in top form
Maverick News

Skipper Siya Kolisi’s injury means it’s vital for other Bok seniors to be in top form
How the Indian Premier League whirlwind hit the world of cricket for a six
Maverick News

How the Indian Premier League whirlwind hit the world of cricket for a six
Countries of the Global South show a surge of interest in joining BRICS – Anil Sooklal
Maverick News

Countries of the Global South show a surge of interest in joining BRICS – Anil Sooklal

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

ESG, ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT and a little AI

If you work in this space, or are just interested to know how they are impacting South Africa and the business environment, come experience Daily Maverick live at the Gathering: Earth Edition.

Date: Friday, 26 May 9am-6pm & a post event networking reception
Where: CTICC, Cape Town

Come alone or bring your team!

Bonus: We think The Gathering: Earth Edition is the perfect place to hold a team offsite: inspirational speakers, food stalls, work stations and a whole day to connect and network. Get 40% off the ticket price when you book for 10 or more using the discount code GATHERINGBUNDLE40.

Get your tickets today→

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.