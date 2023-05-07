World

GUEST ESSAY

The Gulf States and the unbearable heaviness of excess

The Gulf States and the unbearable heaviness of excess
A flock of birds flies past as the sun sets behind the world's tallest completed building, the Burj Khalifa (rear R), rising high in the skyline above all other buildings of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 26 January 2021. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
By Steven Boykey Sidley
07 May 2023
0

The Gulf States’ business models have pivoted towards wealthy people for whom matters like human rights or tasteless displays of excess are either minor concerns or the entire point. At what cost?

As the global financial system totters and staggers, with multiple banks from the US to the EU failing or about to fail, I began to wonder what was going on in those places in which financial failures and belt-tightening are just a foreign concept. Like the Gulf States, with their bloated sovereign assets, long fattened by the good fortune of having oil under their sands. 

I have tried to make it a life’s goal never to go to Dubai. Not even in transit through their opulent airport. I will not, I fear, achieve this goal — a business trip is apparently on the cards soon.

I don’t have a particular allergy to Dubai versus other similar displays of metropolitan ostentation. But it’s not only the prospect of seeing impossible skyscrapers, marble-bedecked hotel lobbies and too many Ferraris clustered together in close quarters that makes me wince.

It is also because the skyscrapers and hotels were built by nameless, faceless, exploited, uninsured and unprotected immigrant workers living out of sight in hot, cramped containers and cinder blocks on the edges of town.  

Consider, for example, the orgy of spending that went into the recent Qatar soccer World Cup. More money was splurged on infrastructure build than all the other soccer World Cups combined.

A reported 400 of these nameless workers died in the process. And that is just the official figure, sure to be an undercount. Four hundred workers dead would bring down a government in any half-decent democracy.

My interest in this world was sparked by an article by Scott Galloway about the rise of vulgar build-and-spend in the Gulf States. Galloway is an irreverent celebrity professor at New York University and one-half of the always edifying, always amusing podcast Pivot with co-host Kara Swisher.

The piece starts with a roundup of the impossible excesses now being built in the oil-rich kingdoms and sheikdoms, with the primary purpose of attracting rich people to visit, reside, set up companies and spend. 

Galloway writes: “Let’s start with a 105-mile-long glass-domed mega-city in the desert to house 9 million people with no cars, staffed by robots, and powered entirely by wind and solar. Oh, and it will have a ski resort. And its own moon.

“This sci-fi mega-city is the centrepiece of Saudi Arabia’s Neom project, budgeted at $500-billion. Keep in mind, that’s the budget — and nine out of 10 mega-projects go over budget. Saudi Arabia is also building the Diriyah Gate, a $20-billion property development that will add 20,000 homes to the historic district of Diriyah, and the Red Sea Project, which will build 1,000 homes and 50 hotels across 22 small islands.”

And then there’s The Line, also part of Neom. From their PR material: “The Line is planned to be a 170-kilometre linear city that will house nine million people. It will run from east to west across the Neom region. According to the developer, the city will consist of two parallel, 500-metre-high, linear skyscrapers standing 200 metres apart. The buildings will be clad with mirrored facades.”

A dystopian nightmare

This particular development and its endless slash of swaggering overreach through the desert looks to be a dystopian nightmare from science fiction. Who would choose to live there? To step out of one’s room and into a robot taxi to travel in a straight line to another indoor skyscraper, an indoor ski slope, an indoor park? While breathing processed air and being tracked by ID tags and surveillance cameras?

A lot of people, apparently. And similarly in the other countries in the region, each being designed to be more fantastical than the next; a gladiatorial contest of excess. 

At what cost? The petro-wealth being invested is one thing; adding up the numbers ceases to have any meaning at some point. But it is worth also considering other costs.

Consider this quote from Nadhmi al-Nasr, the CEO of Neom, which was caught on tape: “I drive everybody like a slave. When they drop down dead, I celebrate.” Lovely.  

Why now? The Gulf States have long had pots of money to splurge on stuff, which they did, but mainly elsewhere, like UK and European real estate, football teams and marquee-worthy brand hotels and retail chains.

Well, it turns out that their money spigot is running dry. The squeeze is coming from two directions. 

The most important is that the oil reserves are dwindling, with Bahrain expected to run dry by 2030 and Oman by 2040 and the rest following during the next number of decades.

The second is that increasing environmental pressure has retarded the prices of oil as other cleaner technologies start to come onstream at scale, their prices getting closer and closer to oil-fuelled energy. 

And as Galloway points out, what do you do when your business model starts to fail? You either go out of business or you pivot.

Where the Gulf States have pivoted to is wealthy people for whom matters like human rights or tasteless displays of wealth are either minor concerns or the entire point of the exercise. And so — luxury, ostentation, world-class entertainment and sports events, tax breaks and a waiving of some of the more burdensome structures of religious conservatism, hence, alcohol availability and a thriving and tolerated sex trade.  

This has historically been smart business. Luxury brands like LVMH, Hermès and Compagnie Financière Richemont have a captive audience who are generally protected from the vagaries of markets and economies and have built market caps of hundreds of billions of dollars each.

While one might expect luxury items to feel the pinch when times are tough, the resilience and historical growth of these companies tell a different story. And that is because the very rich like to consume. Visibly. Conspicuous wealth and status are friendly bedfellows. Status does not retreat without a fight, even when banks are failing. 

I suspect that my extreme distaste for these places is perhaps a little disingenuous, given that I like a good splurge as much as the next person. But everyone has their limits for the boundaries of ostentation, and the scale of these new totems of vainglory just makes me despair at where the money might have been better spent. 

The Percy Bysshe Shelley poem Ozymandias looms large as I look at the photos and rendering of these mega-projects. 

Its final lines are a fitting plea for the future of these projects:

“Nothing beside remains. Round the decay
Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare
The lone and level sands stretch far away.” DM

Steven Boykey Sidley is a professor of practice at JBS, University of Johannesburg.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Brace yourself for a long, cold, dark winter as SA teeters on the edge of Stage 7/8 rolling blackouts
Maverick News

Brace yourself for a long, cold, dark winter as SA teeters on the edge of Stage 7/8 rolling blackouts
Klein Karoo estate beats world’s biggest producers to win best single varietal olive oil
TGIFood

Klein Karoo estate beats world’s biggest producers to win best single varietal olive oil
The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Maverick Life

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Thabo Bester saga — prison CCTV technician allegedly offered R2.5-million bribe
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — prison CCTV technician allegedly offered R2.5-million bribe
The wild, wild Cape – Shooting of a ‘rival’s’ son plus ‘Nafiz Modack enterprise’s’ 3,000 charges
Maverick News

The wild, wild Cape – Shooting of a ‘rival’s’ son plus ‘Nafiz Modack enterprise’s’ 3,000 charges

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA banks well prepared should the US regional banking crisis become systemic - former Reserve Bank deputy governor
South Africa

SA banks well prepared should the US regional banking crisis become systemic – former Reserve Bank deputy governor
Skipper Siya Kolisi’s injury means it’s vital for other Bok seniors to be in top form
Maverick News

Skipper Siya Kolisi’s injury means it’s vital for other Bok seniors to be in top form
The alarming story southern right whale skin tells us about their changing feeding habits
South Africa

The alarming story southern right whale skin tells us about their changing feeding habits
How the Indian Premier League whirlwind hit the world of cricket for a six
Maverick News

How the Indian Premier League whirlwind hit the world of cricket for a six
After the Bell: Icahn Enterprises — I just can’t
World

After the Bell: Icahn Enterprises — I just can’t

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

ESG, ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT and a little AI

If you work in this space, or are just interested to know how they are impacting South Africa and the business environment, come experience Daily Maverick live at the Gathering: Earth Edition.

Date: Friday, 26 May 9am-6pm & a post event networking reception
Where: CTICC, Cape Town

Come alone or bring your team!

Bonus: We think The Gathering: Earth Edition is the perfect place to hold a team offsite: inspirational speakers, food stalls, work stations and a whole day to connect and network. Get 40% off the ticket price when you book for 10 or more using the discount code GATHERINGBUNDLE40.

Get your tickets today→

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.