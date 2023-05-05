Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Google is falling behind in AI arms race, senior engineer warns

Google is falling behind in AI arms race, senior engineer warns
Pedestrians walk past by the Google office in St Pancras in London, Britain, 27 June 2017. (Photo: EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA)
By Bloomberg
05 May 2023
0

A senior software engineer at Google wrote a critique asserting that the internet search leader is losing its edge in artificial intelligence to the open-source community, where many independent researchers use AI technology to make rapid and unexpected advances.

The engineer, Luke Sernau, published the document on an internal system at Google in early April. Over the past few weeks, the document was shared thousands of times among Googlers, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because they were not authorised to discuss internal company matters. On Thursday, the document was published by the consulting firm SemiAnalysis, and made the rounds in Silicon Valley.

In Sernau’s analysis, Google’s rivalry with startup OpenAI had distracted from the rapid developments being made in open-source technology. “We’ve done a lot of looking over our shoulders at OpenAI. Who will cross the next milestone? What will the next move be?” he wrote. “But the uncomfortable truth is, we aren’t positioned to win this arms race and neither is OpenAI. While we’ve been squabbling, a third faction has been quietly eating our lunch. I’m talking, of course, about open source.”

Sernau did not respond to a request for comment.

As progress in generative artificial intelligence accelerates, employees at Google and other tech giants have engaged in spirited discussions internally and externally about the technology that is remaking their industry. Google, in particular, has come under pressure as the wild popularity of OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT has sparked concerns that the company may be losing its advantage in artificial intelligence, a field where it has long been a leader

Yet Sernau asserted that the real threat to Google is coming from open-source communities, where engineers are speedily advancing models that rival the quality of those at big tech companies, and can be made more cheaply. These models, he said, can be faster, more customisable and more useful than Google’s own.

“We have no secret sauce,” Sernau wrote. “Our best hope is to learn from and collaborate with what others are doing outside Google.” He expressed concern that clients would not be willing to pay for models, with such high-quality technology on offer for free. 

The spokesperson for Google did not provide a comment on the content of the post. In a recent earnings call, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said, “Our investments and breakthroughs in AI over the last decade have positioned us well,” pointing to progress in developing models and working with developers and other partners. Pichai has called for AI regulation in the past, cautioning that the technology could be “very harmful”, if not deployed in a thoughtful way. 

In February, a large language model created by Meta leaked out into the open, jump-starting progress on generative AI in open-source forums. The model, known as LLaMA, is smaller than the models that Google and OpenAI have been touting, making it easier to work with; researchers currently have to apply to Meta to access LLaMA. 

Google would do well to shift its focus to smaller more nimble models, Sernau argued. “Giant models are slowing us down,” the engineer wrote. “In the long run, the best models are the ones which can be iterated upon quickly.” BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Thabo Bester saga — international spotlight intensifies on G4S
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — international spotlight intensifies on G4S
Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
Maverick News

Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
Thabo Bester saga — prison CCTV technician allegedly offered R2.5-million bribe
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — prison CCTV technician allegedly offered R2.5-million bribe
Matshela Koko is the key: How a Swedish-Swiss energy company colluded with Eskom CEO in billion-rand Kusile deal
Maverick News

Matshela Koko is the key: How a Swedish-Swiss energy company colluded with Eskom CEO in billion-rand Kusile deal
‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Maverick News

‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control

TOP READS IN SECTION

Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
Maverick News

Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
Ramokgopa’s power plan to ease rolling blackouts could be undermined by Eskom’s diesel budget
Maverick News

Ramokgopa’s power plan to ease rolling blackouts could be undermined by Eskom’s diesel budget
Mega bid window to be released to market in June — but SA’s big challenge is grid capacity, says electricity minister
South Africa

Mega bid window to be released to market in June — but SA’s big challenge is grid capacity, says electricity minister
South Africa one step closer to rolling out a remote working visa, says Home Affairs
Maverick News

South Africa one step closer to rolling out a remote working visa, says Home Affairs
South Africa’s upgraded banknotes and coins showcase Big Five 'family bonds' and 'deep ecology'
Maverick News

South Africa’s upgraded banknotes and coins showcase Big Five 'family bonds' and 'deep ecology'

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

[%% img-description %%]

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.