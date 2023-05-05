Newsdeck
Eight killed in Serbian village shooting, police launch manhunt
DUBONA, Serbia, May 5 (Reuters) - Eight people were killed and at least 10 were wounded in a shooting in the town of Mladenovac, 42 km (26 miles) south of Belgrade, local media reported, with police launching a manhunt for the shooter and setting up roadblocks.
In remarks carried by the Serbian news portal Telegraf, the Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic described the shooting as a “terrorist act”, without providing further detail.
Serbian police launched a manhunt for a 21-year-old suspect identified only as U.B. who fired at people, apparently at random, with an assault rifle.
Near the village of Dubona, not far from Mladenovac, a Reuters witness saw heavily armed police establishing a checkpoint and searching incoming traffic.
The latest shooting comes less than 48 hours after a 13-year old boy shot dead nine and injured seven at a school in Belgrade before turning himself in.
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac, Aleksandar Vasovic and Antonio BronicEditing by Bill Berkrot and Lincoln Feast)
