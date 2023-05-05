Newsdeck

Eight killed in Serbian village shooting, police launch manhunt

epa10608435 Police officers stand behind the police line as people leave flowers and light candles for the victims in front of the 'Vladislav Ribnikar' elementary school in Belgrade, Serbia, 04 May 2023. A teenage student fatally shot seven girls, one boy and a security guard using two handguns, which he had taken from his father. Six children and a teacher were also injured in the attack. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC
By Reuters
05 May 2023
DUBONA, Serbia, May 5 (Reuters) - Eight people were killed and at least 10 were wounded in a shooting in the town of Mladenovac, 42 km (26 miles) south of Belgrade, local media reported, with police launching a manhunt for the shooter and setting up roadblocks.

In remarks carried by the Serbian news portal Telegraf, the Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic described the shooting as a “terrorist act”, without providing further detail.

Serbian police launched a manhunt for a 21-year-old suspect identified only as U.B. who fired at people, apparently at random, with an assault rifle.

Near the village of Dubona, not far from Mladenovac, a Reuters witness saw heavily armed police establishing a checkpoint and searching incoming traffic.

The latest shooting comes less than 48 hours after a 13-year old boy shot dead nine and injured seven at a school in Belgrade before turning himself in.

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac, Aleksandar Vasovic and Antonio BronicEditing by Bill Berkrot and Lincoln Feast)

