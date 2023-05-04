Business Maverick

Business Maverick

NFL Faces Workplace Discrimination Probes in New York and California

NFL Faces Workplace Discrimination Probes in New York and California
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A general view of the NFL logo on the field is seen before the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
04 May 2023
0

The National Football League is being investigated by California and New York over allegations that it fostered discrimination and harassment in the workplace.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and her counterpart in California, Rob Bonta, announced on Thursday they’ve begun a joint probe of the NFL’s workplace practices and culture. The states have issued subpoenas to the league to gather information and determine whether it flouted federal and state pay equity laws and anti-discrimination laws, the attorneys general said in a statement.

“No matter how powerful or influential, no institution is above the law, and we will ensure the NFL is held accountable,” James said.

An NFL spokesperson said the allegations are “entirely inconsistent with the NFL’s values and practices.”

“The NFL offices are places where employees of all genders, races and backgrounds thrive. We do not tolerate discrimination in any form,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

James and Bonta cited a February 2022 New York Times report in which more than 30 former female NFL employees complained of gender discrimination and retaliation after they complained to human resources at the league. Last month, Jennifer Love, a former NFL director, sued the league for age and gender discrimination in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The attorneys general also pointed to the December 2022 Congressional report finding that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder fostered a culture of sexual harassment at the team. In November, Washington DC Attorney General Karl Racine alleged in a lawsuit that Snyder and the NFL misled the public about the league’s investigation of the matter. The team through its attorney said the suit repeated a lot of innuendo, half-truths and lies.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testified in Congress last June that he thought the league had held Snyder accountable, saying the owner faced “unprecedented discipline” over the allegations and that the league fined the club $10 million in 2021. Goodell also said at the time that he supported legislation to limit the use of workplace nondisclosure agreements, which are sometimes use to keep misconduct allegations out of public view.

NFL Urged by States to Improve Conditions for Female Workers

Six attorneys general, including James, wrote a joint letter last year urging Goodell to improve working conditions for female employees. Attorneys general of of New York, Massachusetts, Illinois, Oregon, Washington and Minnesota told Goodell in the letter that “it is imperative that you ensure that all employees are treated equally, fairly and with the dignity they deserve.”

James had pointed to the video of former NFL running back Ray Rice brutally attacking his fiancé that was made public in 2014. Former employees have described incidents where they were repeatedly forced to watch the Rice video — while coworkers commented that the victim’s own behavior prompted the incident, according to the letter. They also said they were touched without consent by male bosses, attended parties where prostitutes were hired, and were passed over for promotions based on their gender, the attorneys general said.

In response to the letter, Goodell assured James that workplace misconduct is thoroughly investigated at the NFL and retaliation against complainants is prohibited. “Building a truly inclusive workplace is of the utmost importance to the NFL,” he wrote in April last year.

The NFL in recent years has faced other claims of workplace malfeasance, including a lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, along with two other Black coaches, alleging systemic hiring discrimination.

“We have serious concerns about the NFL’s role in creating an extremely hostile and detrimental work environment,” Bonta said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
Maverick News

Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Maverick News

‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Shamefaced NPA Investigating Directorate to appeal dismissed R24.9-million Nulane Investments case
Maverick News

Shamefaced NPA Investigating Directorate to appeal dismissed R24.9-million Nulane Investments case
Our lives are on the verge of ruin, say Zim Exemption Permit holders as termination draws near
Maverick News

Our lives are on the verge of ruin, say Zim Exemption Permit holders as termination draws near
Ramokgopa’s power plan to ease rolling blackouts could be undermined by Eskom’s diesel budget
Maverick News

Ramokgopa’s power plan to ease rolling blackouts could be undermined by Eskom’s diesel budget

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ramokgopa’s power plan to ease rolling blackouts could be undermined by Eskom’s diesel budget
Maverick News

Ramokgopa’s power plan to ease rolling blackouts could be undermined by Eskom’s diesel budget
Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
Maverick News

Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
Mega bid window to be released to market in June — but SA’s big challenge is grid capacity, says electricity minister
South Africa

Mega bid window to be released to market in June — but SA’s big challenge is grid capacity, says electricity minister
Let us spray: Kumba Iron Ore confronts biblical plague of locusts to boost rail performance
Maverick News

Let us spray: Kumba Iron Ore confronts biblical plague of locusts to boost rail performance
Hell is other people: Airbnb calls for regulation of short-term stays in SA
South Africa

Hell is other people: Airbnb calls for regulation of short-term stays in SA

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

“All we feel is Stage 6. But there’s an energy revolution coming. Come hear about it all at The Gathering: Earth Edition.”

- Ferial Haffajee

Secure your Seat
[%% img-description %%]

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.