Maverick Life

ULTIMATE EVOLUTION

Ever increasing circles — yep, frisbee is indeed a sport

Ever increasing circles — yep, frisbee is indeed a sport
World Women's Frisbee champion Laura Engel throws a frisbee in Richmond Park, 21 May 1979. (Photo: Evening Standard/Getty Images)
By Tevya Shapiro
04 May 2023
0

Despite the wonderfully wacky origins of Ultimate frisbee, the athleticism and gender equity of this unique sport have seen it gain global popularity. 

For you, a frisbee might just be a low-effort way to play fetch with your dog or a silly way of having fun with your mates at the beach. If you ask a lot of people what it means to “play” frisbee, they’ll describe a game of catch with a cheap plastic disc instead of a ball, but for an increasing community around the world, frisbee has become a competitive sport.

If you’ve never heard of Ultimate frisbee, you could be forgiven for picturing a ridiculous outdoor gimmick along the lines of real-world Quidditch — even those who have heard of it may not be aware of how far it’s come since its quirky origins in the 1960s. Ultimate is being introduced in schools; actively practiced on a competitive level in more than 80 countries and has a contingent of advocates pushing for it as an Olympic sport.

Ultimate frisbee, Zev Fishman

New Zealand Ultimate frisbee player Zev Fishman dives for a frisbee during a photoshoot on 1 October, 2015 in Auckland, New Zealand. The International Olympic Committee have fully recognized the World Flying Disc Federation, ultimate frisbees governing body, meaning it is eligible for IOC funding and can compete with other sports for inclusion in future Olympic games. (Photo: Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Ultimate frisbee

National teams of Japan (white) and Australia during a Frisbee game during the World Games of the non-Olympic sports in Wroclaw. (Photo: EPA / Maciej Kulczynski)

The invention of frisbees

Let’s start with the basics — a frisbee is a gliding disc with a pronounced lip, typically made from injection-moulded plastic. There are several variants of frisbees used in different sports, and similar soaring objects like the Aerobie (flying ring) that are also stabilised by gyroscopic force when spun, and frisbee or disc has colloquially become an umbrella term for all these objects. 

The story of frisbees starts in 1871, when a man named William Frisbie opened the Frisbie Pie Company in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The pies came in disc-shaped tins that students from the nearby Yale University realised could glide when thrown. One day in the late 1930s, a wacky chap named Walter Frederick Morrison and his partner Warren Franscioni were offered 25 cents for a cake lid they were throwing around at the beach which had only cost them five cents, and Morrison realised there was money to be made from all this flying disc business. 

British Frisbee team

The British frisbee team, United Kingdom, 22 August 1974. (Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Morrison’s business ideas were put on hold during World War 2, but after returning from the Army Air Force, he designed an aerodynamically improved flying disc he called the Whirlo-Way. Morrison and Franscioni began producing and selling Whirlo-Ways in 1948, and promptly renamed the product the Flyin’ Saucer after a string of reported unidentified flying object sightings. As their popularity soared, the discs went through several more official name changes, and eventually settled on frisbee after producers realised that college students were still calling them that after the pie lids that had been thrown around on campus.

The origins of Ultimate frisbee

People were playing versions of ultimate frisbee before the frisbee itself was even invented. There are accounts of people playing Tin Lid Golf, (an early incarnation of Disc Golf) which is still played today with a slightly smaller, denser disc) as far back as 1926 in Canada, and other games like Frisbee Football were played recreationally at parks and beaches across the US from soon after the frisbee’s mass production in the ‘50s, but Ultimate, the most popular disc sport, started with some dorky college kids in the late ‘60s. 

According to Jared Kass, Ultimate evolved from a game of touch football at Amherst College where he was studying in 1966. A year later he taught it to his friend Joel Silver, and a year after that, Silver introduced Ultimate frisbee to the Columbia High School student council in Maplewood New Jersey. There’s a little disagreement about who is the real father of Ultimate — Kass came up with the basic rules and Silver formalised them and introduced the sport to the school system, where it took off. 

The name “Ultimate” is thought to have come from Silver’s rather confident assertion that his new game was the “ultimate sporting experience”. Technically, the sport should be referred to simply as “Ultimate” rather than “Ultimate Frisbee” as the word Frisbee is trademarked by Wham-O Toys Incorporated, but in practice, it gets called that a lot anyway. They couldn’t stop us from calling it frisbee before they trademarked it, and they still can’t stop us from calling it that now.

Ultimate frisbee

Players battle for a frisbee during a match of the first Frisbee pre-season CUDL (Chinese Ultimate Disc League) on a football field in Beijing, China, 9 July, 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE/Wu Hao)

The rules and ethos of Ultimate

The rules of ultimate combine aspects of various other sports. It’s similar to netball in that a player may not move with the frisbee, rugby/American football in that players score in an end zone, and soccer or hockey in terms of the strategy and the way that players move into space. Ultimate is popular as a casual sport — the rules are chopped and changed liberally at social games, but there are standardised rules for competitive games:

Each team has seven players, with a gender ratio of four to three that swaps throughout the game. A regulation field is 37 metres wide and 100 metres long, with 18 of those metres on either end being end zones. The objective of the game is to pass the frisbee up the field without losing possession until a player from your team successfully catches the frisbee in the opposing team’s end zone. Dropping the frisbee, an interception by the other team, or catching the frisbee out of bounds results in a turnover. Games are typically played to 15 points. 

One of the most unique aspects of Ultimate is that it’s self-officiated — there’s no referee. The sport was born at the height of American counterculture, and its rules and ethos reflect the progressive, inclusive, hippy-dippy sensibility of the ‘60s (in its early days, the ultimate community even referred to themselves as the Frisbee Family). It operates on a set of heart-warming guidelines known as Spirit of the Game (SOTG) that discourage ‘win at all costs’ behaviour. For example, if a player fouls another accidentally, they are expected to call it themselves. Instances of players acting dishonestly are extremely frowned upon within the community. 

As a result of SOTG and the balance of men and women on the field, ultimate is an easy sport to jump into for newcomers and people who have been less inclined towards team sports. Arguably, it teaches sportsmanship to kids better than any other sport, because playing fairly is even more important than playing skilfully, and SOTG makes it almost impossible to get away with bullying. 

Ultimate at a competitive level

Social games and casual pick-up games will always be a large part of Ultimate, but its popularity has led to the forming of several professional leagues and international competitions. The American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) includes 24 teams across the US and Premier Ultimate League (PUL) is a women’s professional league. The World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) is the international governing body for the sport that oversees several global competitions, including the World Ultimate Club Championships and the World Ultimate and Guts Championships. In recent years, the WFDF has been pushing to include Ultimate among the sports competed in the Olympics, although it was recently announced that it would not be considered for 2028 in Los Angeles.

Ultimate has come a long way since the days of New Jersey high schoolers. Its uniquely flexible, athletic gameplay, SOTG, and gender equity have seen the standards and popularity of the sport steadily rise. There’s almost certainly a club, league, or pickup game within your reach — it’s worth a try if nothing else but to satisfy your curiosity for a weird and wonderful sport. DM/ML

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ANC’s coalition framework paints a bleak picture for DA and EFF in next year’s polls
Maverick News

ANC’s coalition framework paints a bleak picture for DA and EFF in next year’s polls
‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Maverick News

‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
City of Joburg's attempt to elect mayor stalls again after ANC caucus throws spanner in the works
South Africa

City of Joburg's attempt to elect mayor stalls again after ANC caucus throws spanner in the works
Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
Maverick News

Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
Our lives are on the verge of ruin, say Zim Exemption Permit holders as termination draws near
Maverick News

Our lives are on the verge of ruin, say Zim Exemption Permit holders as termination draws near

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Maverick News

‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Ramokgopa’s power plan to ease rolling blackouts could be undermined by Eskom’s diesel budget
Maverick News

Ramokgopa’s power plan to ease rolling blackouts could be undermined by Eskom’s diesel budget
Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer to stay on at the utility
Maverick News

Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer to stay on at the utility
China, India and Brazil in favour of UN resolution describing Russia as aggressor - SA abstains - what now?
Maverick News

China, India and Brazil in favour of UN resolution describing Russia as aggressor – SA abstains – what now?
Russian ambassador says he has no indication Putin will not visit SA
Maverick News

Russian ambassador says he has no indication Putin will not visit SA

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.