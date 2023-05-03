Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Thabo Bester saga — prison CCTV technician allegedly offered R2.5-million bribe

Thabo Bester saga — prison CCTV technician allegedly offered R2.5-million bribe
From left: Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Nandipha Magudumana, Motenyani Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa, and Nastassja Jansen. (Photo: Becker Semela._
By Becker Semela and Daniel Steyn
03 May 2023
0

Details emerge in court of State’s case against Bester and his co-accused.

Thabo Bester’s partner Nandipha Magudumana and five other accused in the case will remain in custody after their bail hearing was postponed to 11 and 12 May.

Prosecutor Sello Matlhoko requested the postponement so that the state could prepare further, as two of the accused were only arrested last weekend.

Eight people, including Bester himself and Magudumana’s father Zolile Sekeleni, now stand accused in the case. Between them, they face 16 charges, including assisting an escape, arson, fraud and corruption. Some of the accused were previously charged with murder, but that charge has since been dropped.

Magudumana appeared in the dock on Wednesday at the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court alongside four former employees of Mangaung Correctional Centre, Senohe Matsoara, Motenyani Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen; and Teboho Lipholo, a CCTV technician and former employee of Integritron Security Services.

Jansen and Makhotsa were arrested last weekend, bringing the number of accused in the matter to eight.

Sekeleni was released on R10,000 bail on 17 April. Bester declined to apply for bail and remains in custody.

News24 reported on Tuesday that the 16 counts on the charge sheet include violating a dead body, corruption, fraud, arson, and assisting an escape.

The state believes that Bester, Magudumana, Matsoara and Lipholo claimed an unidentified body from a morgue between 7 and 12 April 2022, saying that the body was that of Magudumana’s father.

According to the charge sheet, the body was then tossed in a river in Bloemfontein and the coffin used to bury the body was filled with rotten meat. It appears that this body was intended to be used as a decoy body in Bester’s escape, but the plan fell flat and the body was disposed of.

The state also alleges that Lipholo, a CCTV technician on duty the day of the escape, was offered R2.5-million, by Bester, Magudumana, Sekeleni and Matsoara, to tamper with the CCTV system at the prison. Lipholo was allegedly paid R40,000.

Bester, Magudumana, Matsoara, Sekeleni, Lipholo and Masukela are charged with fraudulently claiming a body (most probably that of Katlego Bereng) from the National Hospital in Bloemfontein. Some of them posed as employees of the hospital, according to the charge sheet.

The state alleges that they fraudulently claimed that the body was that of a Zimbabwean taxi driver, the brother of someone named “Zando Moyo”. GroundUp has seen evidence that someone called Zando Moyo checked into an Airbnb in Ballito with Magudumana on 19 April, suggesting that Moyo was a close associate of Magudumana.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Damning timeline — Government knew of Thabo Bester escape as early as October 2022 but failed to act

All eight accused are charged with arson, for conspiring to start the fire in Bester’s prison cell. Bester, Magudumana, Matsoara, Sekeleni, and Lipholo are charged with violating Katlego Bereng’s body by setting it alight in Bester’s cell.

Matsoara is charged with corruption, for accepting a R105,000 payment for helping Bester escape. Matsoara, Magudumana and Bester are charged with offering Makhotso R1,100 to help Bester escape, and Makhotso is charged with accepting the payment.

Magudumana is charged with “harbouring and concealing an escaped offender” in “Johannesburg, Bloemfontein and Tanzania” and Bester is charged with escaping from lawful custody. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Maverick News

‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer to stay on at the utility
Maverick News

Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer to stay on at the utility
Mega bid window to be released to market in June — but SA’s big challenge is grid capacity, says electricity minister
South Africa

Mega bid window to be released to market in June — but SA’s big challenge is grid capacity, says electricity minister
City of Joburg's attempt to elect mayor stalls again after ANC caucus throws spanner in the works
South Africa

City of Joburg's attempt to elect mayor stalls again after ANC caucus throws spanner in the works
China, India and Brazil in favour of UN resolution describing Russia as aggressor - SA abstains - what now?
Maverick News

China, India and Brazil in favour of UN resolution describing Russia as aggressor – SA abstains – what now?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Doctors' SOS as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital faces essential food shortage
Maverick News

Doctors' SOS as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital faces essential food shortage
Ramokgopa’s power plan to ease rolling blackouts could be undermined by Eskom’s diesel budget
Maverick News

Ramokgopa’s power plan to ease rolling blackouts could be undermined by Eskom’s diesel budget
‘Please be patient, your call will be answered’ – we test four key SA government hotlines
Maverick News

‘Please be patient, your call will be answered’ – we test four key SA government hotlines
DA and ANC on same page about Agoa, but Steenhuisen touts ‘ANC is not South Africa’ to US
Maverick News

DA and ANC on same page about Agoa, but Steenhuisen touts ‘ANC is not South Africa’ to US
China, India and Brazil in favour of UN resolution describing Russia as aggressor - SA abstains - what now?
Maverick News

China, India and Brazil in favour of UN resolution describing Russia as aggressor – SA abstains – what now?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.