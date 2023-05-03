Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Suspect in killing of 5 Texas neighbours caught after 4-day manhunt

Suspect in killing of 5 Texas neighbours caught after 4-day manhunt
epa10604446 Police officers conduct a methodical search after responding to an active shooter call at the Florida International University (FIU) campus in Miami, Florida, USA, 02 May 2023. A false active shooter report led to a police response and several buildings on FIU main campus were evacuated. FIU security officials said they received reports of an active shooter at the Academic Health Center 3 building at the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
By Reuters
03 May 2023
0

May 2 (Reuters) - A man suspected of killing five neighbours in Texas over complaints of noise he was making by firing his gun outside at night was arrested in a neighbouring town on Tuesday after a massive, four-day manhunt, a county sheriff said.

The suspect was identified this week as Francisco Oropesa, 38, a Mexican national who immigration officials say had been deported from the United States four times since 2009.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told reporters Oropesa was caught in a home, hiding beneath some laundry, after multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a tip.

He is behind bars, and he will live out his life behind bars for killing those five,” Capers said.

The victims were killed in the town of Cleveland,

Texas, and the suspect arrested in the town of Cut and Shoot, Texas, roughly 17 miles (27 km) due west.

The arrest came as the FBI said it was working with law enforcement agencies nationwide and in Mexico in an expanded, four-day manhunt.

Law enforcement officials had said on Sunday that the suspect’s trail had grown cold as they appealed to the public for tips and offered an $80,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Capers said he believed the person who tipped off officials would be eligible for the reward.

Officers from the U.S. Marshals Service, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit carried out the arrest about an hour and 15 minutes after receiving the tip, an FBI spokesperson said.

The incident began on Friday night when Oropesa stepped out of his house and starting firing bursts from his semiautomatic rifle, prompting neighbors to ask him to stop because the gunshots were keeping their baby awake, officials said.

According to police accounts from eyewitnesses, the suspect went inside his house and reloaded, then barged into the neighbor’s home and opened fire, killing five of the 10 people inside, including an 8-year-old boy.

Most of the victims were shot in the head. All were from Honduras and living at the address but were not all family members, Capers said.

The victims were identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Russian ambassador says he has no indication Putin will not visit SA
Maverick News

Russian ambassador says he has no indication Putin will not visit SA
Ramokgopa’s power plan to ease rolling blackouts could be undermined by Eskom’s diesel budget
Maverick News

Ramokgopa’s power plan to ease rolling blackouts could be undermined by Eskom’s diesel budget
China, India and Brazil in favour of UN resolution describing Russia as aggressor - SA abstains - what now?
Maverick News

China, India and Brazil in favour of UN resolution describing Russia as aggressor – SA abstains – what now?
Mega bid window to be released to market in June — but SA’s big challenge is grid capacity, says electricity minister
South Africa

Mega bid window to be released to market in June — but SA’s big challenge is grid capacity, says electricity minister
DA and ANC on same page about Agoa, but Steenhuisen touts ‘ANC is not South Africa’ to US
Maverick News

DA and ANC on same page about Agoa, but Steenhuisen touts ‘ANC is not South Africa’ to US

TOP READS IN SECTION

Qantas names first female CEO in start of reputational rebuild
Business Maverick

Qantas names first female CEO in start of reputational rebuild
I have a picture for you! 23 April - 29 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 23 April – 29 April 2023
Uganda parliament passes harsh anti-LGBTQ bill mostly unchanged
Newsdeck

Uganda parliament passes harsh anti-LGBTQ bill mostly unchanged
Australia to ban recreational vaping in e-cigarette crackdown
Newsdeck

Australia to ban recreational vaping in e-cigarette crackdown
Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan dies in Israeli custody
Newsdeck

Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan dies in Israeli custody

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.