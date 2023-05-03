Newsdeck

Ukraine war

Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with drone attack on Kremlin

Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with drone attack on Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in an event on the occasion of the tram traffic resumption in Mariupol, the Russian-controlled city in Ukraine's Donetsk region, via video conference call, in St. Petersburg, Russia, 02 May 2023. EPA-EFE/MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL
By Reuters
03 May 2023
0

May 3 (Reuters) - Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed bid to kill President Vladimir Putin.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities on the statement from Moscow, the most dramatic accusation it has levelled against Kyiv since invading its neighbour more than 14 months ago.

The Kremlin said two drones had been used in the alleged attack on Putin’s residence in the walled Kremlin citadel, but had been disabled by electronic defences.

It said Russia reserved the right to retaliate – a comment that suggested that Moscow might use the alleged incident to justify a further escalation in its war with Ukraine.

“Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

“We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president’s life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned …

“The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit.”

Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russia’s law enforcement agencies, posted a video showing a flying object approaching the dome of the Kremlin Senate building overlooking Red Square and exploding in an intense burst of light just before reaching it. Reuters could not immediately verify the video’s authenticity.

The statement from the presidential administration said fragments of the drones had been scattered on the territory of the Kremlin complex but there were no casualties or material damage.

RIA news agency said Putin had not been in the Kremlin at the time, and was working on Wednesday at his Novo Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow.

By Mark Trevelyan

(Reporting by Reuters; writing by Mark Trevelyan, Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer to stay on at the utility
Maverick News

Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer to stay on at the utility
Ramokgopa’s power plan to ease rolling blackouts could be undermined by Eskom’s diesel budget
Maverick News

Ramokgopa’s power plan to ease rolling blackouts could be undermined by Eskom’s diesel budget
Mega bid window to be released to market in June — but SA’s big challenge is grid capacity, says electricity minister
South Africa

Mega bid window to be released to market in June — but SA’s big challenge is grid capacity, says electricity minister
China, India and Brazil in favour of UN resolution describing Russia as aggressor - SA abstains - what now?
Maverick News

China, India and Brazil in favour of UN resolution describing Russia as aggressor – SA abstains – what now?
‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Maverick News

‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 23 April - 29 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 23 April – 29 April 2023
Suspect in killing of 5 Texas neighbours caught after 4-day manhunt
Newsdeck

Suspect in killing of 5 Texas neighbours caught after 4-day manhunt
Qantas names first female CEO in start of reputational rebuild
Business Maverick

Qantas names first female CEO in start of reputational rebuild
Australia to ban recreational vaping in e-cigarette crackdown
Newsdeck

Australia to ban recreational vaping in e-cigarette crackdown
Uganda parliament passes harsh anti-LGBTQ bill mostly unchanged
Newsdeck

Uganda parliament passes harsh anti-LGBTQ bill mostly unchanged

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.