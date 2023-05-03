Read More: Icahn’s Wealth Plunges $10 Billion on Hindenburg Short Report

The Tuesday rebuttal from its billionaire chairman did little to stem the selloff.

“The self-serving short seller report published by Hindenburg Research today was intended solely to generate profits on Hindenburg’s short position at the expense of IEP’s long-term unitholders,” Icahn said in a statement. “We stand by our public disclosures and we believe that IEP’s performance will speak for itself over the long term as it always has.”

Hindenburg, founded by Nathan Anderson, has risen to prominence targeting corporate giants like payments firm Block Inc. and billionaire Gautam Adani’s business empire. In the report, Hindenburg said that Icahn “has made a classic mistake of taking on too much leverage in the face of sustained losses: a combination that rarely ends well.”