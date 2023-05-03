Business Maverick
Icahn Enterprises Drops to Decade Low as Rout From Short Report Deepens
The selloff in Icahn Enterprises LP triggered by a short report deepened on Wednesday, sending the stock to its lowest since December 2010.
Read More: Icahn’s Wealth Plunges $10 Billion on Hindenburg Short Report
The Tuesday rebuttal from its billionaire chairman did little to stem the selloff.
“The self-serving short seller report published by Hindenburg Research today was intended solely to generate profits on Hindenburg’s short position at the expense of IEP’s long-term unitholders,” Icahn said in a statement. “We stand by our public disclosures and we believe that IEP’s performance will speak for itself over the long term as it always has.”
Hindenburg, founded by Nathan Anderson, has risen to prominence targeting corporate giants like payments firm Block Inc. and billionaire Gautam Adani’s business empire. In the report, Hindenburg said that Icahn “has made a classic mistake of taking on too much leverage in the face of sustained losses: a combination that rarely ends well.”
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet