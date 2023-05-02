PASTA WITH FLAIR
What’s cooking today: Farfalle with artichoke and lemon
Lemon and artichoke team up to make a pleasingly tart yet sweetish sauce in this recipe for a weeknight pasta supper.
Lemon and butter work a bit of magic in this recipe for a pasta sauce based on a small jar of pickled artichokes. Both the juice and zest of the lemon are used, and the sauce is finished with butter and pasta water. Both of the latter help to make the sauce “creamy” without the addition of cream. The sweetness comes from the onion.
(Serves 2)
Ingredients
250 g farfalle (pasta bows)
1 medium onion, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
3 Tbsp olive oil
150 g grilled artichokes in brine
Juice and finely grated zest of 1 lemon
2 sprigs thyme
3 Tbsp artichoke brine
4 Tbsp butter
Salt and pepper to taste
2 ladlesful pasta water
Grated Grana Padano or similar hard cheese
Method
In a deep pot, sauté the onion with the garlic in olive oil until softened, stirring.
Add the artichokes, brine, juice and zest, and the thyme. Simmer gently for about 5 minutes.
Stir in the butter until it has melted. Season to taste with salt and white or black pepper.
Cook the pasta until al dente and drain, reserving 2 ladles of pasta water.
Add the pasta water to the saucepan and let it simmer for a few minutes more, stirring. Serve with grated Grana Padano. DM/TGIFood
Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.
This dish is photographed in a bowl by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.
