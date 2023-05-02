The little sister of mammoth clothing retailer H&M, & Other Stories, a womenswear brand sold in various regions around the world (although not in South Africa), was launched in March 2013. The stores, curated like boudoir boutiques, offer ready-to-wear seasonal collections and other accessories and beauty products.

Founded only two years later, in 2015, Sindiso Khumalo’s eponymous label is known for its remarkable prints (which Khumalo designs herself – “all the textiles by hand with drawings, watercolours and abstract cut-outs”) and feminine cuts and styles that have deep roots in African history, such as dresses with belted waist lines, and straight collars that subtly highlight the neck, accentuate the collar bone or gently wrap the shoulders. In the case of the collaboration with & Other Stories, Khumalo said “silhouettes were inspired by vintage portraits from the 1800s of women from Africa and the African diaspora”.

“As an African designer, what truly matters to me is designing clothing that can highlight my African heritage and history and bring it to light in a contemporary setting. I like to bring cultural elements that represent who I am into textiles. They become visual vignettes that frame our collections. The starting point for the co-lab collection was working with materials that were sourced in a more sustainable way. It’s essential for me to use more sustainable materials and to create garments that are going to be long-lasting,” Khumalo said.

The collection

The colourful collaborative collection includes ready-to-wear pieces as well as swimwear and accessories, “made with materials such as organic cotton, recycled cotton, linen, and recycled brass. Dresses are key, many with a signature fitted bodice and flared skirt. Puff shoulders, subtle peplums, ruffled hems and voluminous sleeves exude playful femininity. There’s also a striped crochet sleeveless top and matching shorts, yellow playsuit, printed midi skirt, blouse with a deep v-neck, one-piece swimsuit and embellished jacket with matching shorts”.

The prints refer to “South African vistas – one features the protea, a South African indigenous plant, and another Nguni cattle, which are seen among the Nguni people of Southern Africa”, according to & Other Stories.

There’s also a “pepper-red colour” inspired by the traditional Zulu inkehli, which adorns a Zulu bride on her wedding day. “And the cowrie shell, seen in print and the accessories, represents prosperity, wealth and good fortune in both African and Afro-Caribbean cultures.” DM/ ML

The Sindiso Khumalo co-lab collection launched globally in selected & Other Stories stores and on stories.com in April 2023.