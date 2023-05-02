Four military planes carrying 343 citizens of Jordan, Palestine, Iraq, Syria and Germany, who were evacuated from Sudan, arrive at Marka Military Airport in Amman, Jordan, on 24 April 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Mohammed Ali)

Foreign minister James Cleverly urged Britons to continue to follow the government’s travel advice for Sudan, where military factions are in their third week of fighting each other.

“After the successful evacuation of 2,341 people on 28 flights, the last UK flight is expected to leave Port Sudan tomorrow,” Cleverly said on Twitter.

A government statement said British nationals should go to the Coral Hotel in Port Sudan by 10am on Wednesday.

Sudan’s warring military factions agreed to a new and longer seven-day ceasefire from Thursday even as more air strikes and shooting in the Khartoum capital region undercut their latest supposed truce.

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Grant McCool.)