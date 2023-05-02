Foreign minister James Cleverly urged Britons to continue to follow the government’s travel advice for Sudan, where military factions are in their third week of fighting each other.
“After the successful evacuation of 2,341 people on 28 flights, the last UK flight is expected to leave Port Sudan tomorrow,” Cleverly said on Twitter.
A government statement said British nationals should go to the Coral Hotel in Port Sudan by 10am on Wednesday.
Sudan’s warring military factions agreed to a new and longer seven-day ceasefire from Thursday even as more air strikes and shooting in the Khartoum capital region undercut their latest supposed truce.
(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Grant McCool.)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet