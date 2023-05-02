Business Maverick
Ghana Lawmakers Pass Finance Bills to Tap IMF Loan
Ghana’s lawmakers held a special sitting in Accra, the capital, to pass finance bills urgently required to back the government’s bid to secure an International Monetary Fund loan.
Before then, however, Ghana is taking steps to help boost its tax base and lift it from among the lowest in sub-Saharan Africa. The country’s tax-to-GDP ratio in 2022 was less than 13% compared with the 18% average for the sub-region, according to the finance ministry.
