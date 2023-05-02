Newsdeck

vaping

Australia to ban recreational vaping in e-cigarette crackdown

Australia to ban recreational vaping in e-cigarette crackdown
A customer uses a vape pen in New York, US, on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Reuters
02 May 2023
0

SYDNEY, May 2 (Reuters) - Australia said on Tuesday it will ban recreational vaping and tighten other aspects of e-cigarette laws in the biggest crackdown on the tobacco industry in more than a decade to try to stop an alarming rise in teenage vaping.

The government aims to ban all disposable vapes, which often comes in fruity flavours, ban the import of non-prescription vapes and limit nicotine levels, aiming for the sale of vapes to be confined to helping smokers quit.

“Just like they did with smoking, Big Tobacco has taken another addictive product, wrapped it in shiny packaging and added flavours to create a new generation of nicotine addicts,” Health Minister Mark Butler said in a speech at the National Press Club.

Vaping, widely seen as a safer alternative to smoking cigarettes and useful for helping smokers quit, involves heating a liquid that contains nicotine in what is called an e-cigarette and turning it into a vapour that users inhale.

But studies have shown the potential of long-term harm from the addictive e-cigarettes.

Under the new rules, vapes will be sold only in pharmacies and require “pharmaceutical-type” packaging. Disposable vapes popular with young people will also be banned.

Though a prescription is needed to buy nicotine vapes in Australia, lax border enforcement and a thriving illegal market mean they are readily available in convenience stores and other outlets.

Major vape manufacturer Philip Morris PM.N welcomed the crackdown on such shops.

“Nicotine vaping products sold in corner stores have always been illegal,” a spokesperson for the company said.

“We have been urging enforcement against these illegal products for several years and hope this will now happen.”

Butler said vaping had become a recreational product in Australia, mostly sold to teenagers and young people, who are three times as likely to take up smoking.

“This is a product targeted at our kids, sold alongside lollies and chocolate bars,” Butler said. “Vaping has now become the number one behavioural issue in high schools. And it’s becoming widespread in primary schools as well.”

 

TOUGH ON SMOKING

Doctors backed the vaping crackdown but urged the government to do more to limit the number of young people taking it up.

“Nicotine vaping products are being sold featuring colourful flavours and we have even seen products featuring the same type of imagery as children’s breakfast cereal including cartoon characters,” said Nicole Higgins, president of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.

About 22% of Australians aged 18-24 have used an e-cigarette or vaping device at least once, data last year showed.

The federal budget, due out next week, will include A$234 million ($155 million) for measures to protect against the harm caused by tobacco and vaping.

Australia has one of the toughest anti-smoking laws in the world.

In 2012, it became the first country to force cigarette producers to abandon distinct, colourful branding and sell their products in uniformly drab packets.

Tobacco firms were quick to switch to e-cigarettes that offer different flavours and created designs targeting a new generation of users.

Butler said the government had no plan to follow neighbouring New Zealand in banning cigarette sales for future generations but said the tax on tobacco would be raised by 5% a year over the next three years in a bid to curb sales.

Some countries have tried to restrict vaping and some see it as a good way to get smokers to kick the habit.

Britain said in April up to one million smokers would be encouraged to swap cigarettes for vapes, in what was a world first, offering financial incentives for pregnant women and providing e-cigarette starter kits to help.

By Renju Jose

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Sonali Paul, Robert Birsel)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ANC’s ICC debacle could hurt the party in fundamental ways
South Africa

ANC’s ICC debacle could hurt the party in fundamental ways
The police are not only failing to keep us safe, they are failing in almost every aspect of their duty
South Africa

The police are not only failing to keep us safe, they are failing in almost every aspect of their duty
Doctors' SOS as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital faces essential food shortage
Maverick News

Doctors' SOS as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital faces essential food shortage
‘Please be patient, your call will be answered’ – we test four key SA government hotlines
Maverick News

‘Please be patient, your call will be answered’ – we test four key SA government hotlines
Why Mo Shaik’s rattle and roll just doesn’t rock
South Africa

Why Mo Shaik’s rattle and roll just doesn’t rock

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 23 April - 29 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 23 April – 29 April 2023
Qantas names first female CEO in start of reputational rebuild
Business Maverick

Qantas names first female CEO in start of reputational rebuild
Actress Eva Green wins London court case over fee for failed film
Newsdeck

Actress Eva Green wins London court case over fee for failed film
Eskom's Ex-CEO Says $55 Million-a-Month Theft Estimate Is ‘Conservative'
Newsdeck

Eskom's Ex-CEO Says $55 Million-a-Month Theft Estimate Is ‘Conservative'
I have a picture for you! 15 April - 22 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 15 April – 22 April 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.