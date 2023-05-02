Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asia stocks fall as traders pare risk ahead of Fed: markets wrap

Asia stocks fall as traders pare risk ahead of Fed: markets wrap
A view of the DAX Performance Index inside the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 14 March 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Ronald Wittek)
By Bloomberg
02 May 2023
0

Asian stocks slipped as traders pared risk ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week that will most likely see the US central bank deliver another interest-rate hike.

MSCI’s Asia Pacific Index fell after an earlier advance, with Japan and Hong Kong leading the losses. Shares in Hong Kong swung between gains and losses as traders weighed a surprise contraction in China manufacturing against upbeat holiday spending data. Chinese markets will reopen on Thursday after a five-day holiday.

A gauge of the dollar strength ticked lower and Treasuries edged up in Asia trading after selling across the curve on Monday, with yields on 30-year bonds climbing the most in 2023. Swap traders have slightly upgraded the odds the Fed will raise its policy rate by a quarter point on Wednesday, but now only expect rate cuts to happen in the later part of this year.

Investors will be closely listening to the Fed’s tone for any hawkish surprise, according to Julia Wang, a global market strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co’s private banking unit in Hong Kong. “So much rate cuts have been priced in so soon and maybe that doesn’t happen in the near term,” Wang said on Bloomberg Television. “Maybe we’ll have a little bit of a correction and that means that dollar could strengthen.”

Australian bonds fell and the currency steadied while traders awaited a policy decision where the nation’s central bank is likely to extend a pause in rate increases following a deceleration in inflation.

China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to 49.2 in April, according to data released on Sunday, feeding concerns that the economy may struggle to sustain growth momentum. Still, initial data from the Golden Week holiday showed strong travel, shopping and casino spending. 

Payment misses by Chinese developers added to the cloudy outlook, with a gauge of real estate companies dropping 1.8%.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told legislators on Monday that the nation risked default as soon as 1 June. That came amid a high-stakes game of chicken in Washington over the debt limit.

“We see only a temporary rise in selected Treasury bill yields as the date nears when the US Treasury might run into trouble making payments or need to prioritize debt payments over other obligations,” a team of strategists at BlackRock Investment Institute, including Jean Boivin, wrote in a note. “Still, we could see market volatility and risk assets come under pressure as in past episodes.”

In the US investment-grade bond market, issuance jumped to more than $22-billion in one of the busiest sessions of 2023. Several borrowers are piling in after exiting their earnings blackouts. Among notable firms tapping the market: Meta Platforms raised $8.5-billion, Comcast priced a $5-billion deal and Hershey sold $750-million in bonds.

Elsewhere, oil gained while gold was little changed. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

The police are not only failing to keep us safe, they are failing in almost every aspect of their duty
South Africa

The police are not only failing to keep us safe, they are failing in almost every aspect of their duty
‘Please be patient, your call will be answered’ – we test four key SA government hotlines
Maverick News

‘Please be patient, your call will be answered’ – we test four key SA government hotlines
Sergio Pérez's Azerbaijan GP victory overshadowed by pit lane chaos investigation
Maverick News

Sergio Pérez's Azerbaijan GP victory overshadowed by pit lane chaos investigation
Why Mo Shaik’s rattle and roll just doesn’t rock
South Africa

Why Mo Shaik’s rattle and roll just doesn’t rock
After the Bell: Reports of the dollar’s death have been greatly exaggerated
World

After the Bell: Reports of the dollar’s death have been greatly exaggerated

TOP READS IN SECTION

After the Bell: Reports of the dollar’s death have been greatly exaggerated
World

After the Bell: Reports of the dollar’s death have been greatly exaggerated
Ramaphosa delegation in the US to persuade Washington not to drop SA’s trade benefits
South Africa

Ramaphosa delegation in the US to persuade Washington not to drop SA’s trade benefits
Workers are earning less – and that’s unlikely to change soon
South Africa

Workers are earning less – and that’s unlikely to change soon
Much-hyped energy drink PRIME coming soon to a store near you – for a lot cheaper
South Africa

Much-hyped energy drink PRIME coming soon to a store near you – for a lot cheaper
Simple mistakes TFSA investors are making
Business Maverick

Simple mistakes TFSA investors are making

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.