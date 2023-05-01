World

WEF REPORT 2023 OP-ED

The future of jobs in the age of AI, sustainability and deglobalisation

The future of jobs in the age of AI, sustainability and deglobalisation
(Image: iStock)
By Saadia Zahidi
01 May 2023
0

There is no doubt that the future of work will be disruptive. But it need not be dystopian. Here’s how to empower people in a world of economic uncertainty and advancing artificial intelligence (AI).

It is hard to overestimate how tumultuous the last few years have been for workers around the world. A global pandemic led to lockdowns for most people except essential workers and then cautious, partial returns to work or job losses in industries that never fully recovered. Almost immediately, this was followed by the disruption of war and soaring energy and food prices, causing a decline in real wages. 

Technology adoption, already accelerating before and during the pandemic, potentially poses a new wave of transformation, especially to white-collar work through the rise of generative AI. And now a strong push for a much-needed green transformation is also leading to expectations of future displacement in carbon-intensive roles in favour of growth in emerging green jobs and skills. 

Each new change alone would be difficult for affected workers to navigate, but together they have disrupted livelihoods broadly and created widespread uncertainty about the future. When uncertainty is this high, forecasting can help; not to generate firm predictions, but to provide ways of thinking about the challenges ahead and preparing better for the multiple futures that may unfold. 

The World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) Future of Jobs Report 2023, released on Monday, assesses the impact of macrotrends as well as technological change on jobs and skills over the next five years, and finds that nearly a quarter of all jobs (23%) globally will change in the next five years. 

Across 45 economies, covering 673 million workers, 69 million new jobs are expected to be created and 83 million to be eliminated, a net decrease of 14 million jobs, or 2% of current employment. In sub-Saharan Africa, 23% of jobs will change – 13% growth and 10% decline. 

Investment in the green transition as well as increasing consumer awareness of sustainability issues will create new opportunities. Roles from renewable energy engineers, solar energy installation and systems engineers to sustainability specialists and environmental protection professionals will be in high demand, translating to growth of approximately one million jobs. 

The largest absolute gains in jobs will come from education (3 million jobs) and agriculture (4 million jobs), driven in part by demographics and in part by applications of new technologies in these fields. The new economic geography created by shifting supply chains and a greater focus on resilience over efficiency is also expected to create net job growth, with wins for economies in Asia and the Middle East especially.

In sub-Saharan Africa, the change in core skills will be 45%, higher than the global average, and companies are prioritising analytical thinking, leadership and social influence, and creative thinking for reskilling and upskilling workers. 

Technology will create structural churn, with a quarter of companies seeing job decline from new technology adoption and more than half seeing job growth. But the human-machine frontier is shifting to new terrain. While expectations of the displacement of physical and manual work by machines have decreased, tasks requiring reasoning, communicating and coordinating – all traits with a comparative advantage for humans – are expected to be more automatable in the future. 

This is not surprising. Generative artificial intelligence is expected to be adopted by nearly 75% of surveyed companies and is second only to humanoid and industrial robots in terms of expectations of job losses, most likely to affect bank tellers, cashiers, clerks, secretaries and accounting. 

Yet the biggest threat to jobs is still seen to come not from technology, but slowing economic growth, the rising costs of inputs and weaker purchasing power among consumers. 

We also find that almost half of an individual’s skills – 44% – will need to change on average across all jobs. The skills with the highest share of companies reporting growing demand include analytical and creative thinking, followed by technological literacy, curiosity and lifelong learning, resilience and flexibility, systems thinking and AI and big data. Skills with less demand include global citizenship, sensory processing abilities, and manual dexterity, endurance and precision. 

In sub-Saharan Africa, the change in core skills will be 45%, higher than the global average, and companies are prioritising analytical thinking, leadership and social influence, and creative thinking for reskilling and upskilling workers. 

For many individuals, the concurrent shift in the wider economic environment, the integration of new technologies at work and the expectation of future uncertainty translates into frustration with current job prospects, fear about future ones and despair about growing economic disparity in the future. 

For many companies, there is concern about the talent required to thrive in the new context: 60% of companies are concerned about skills gaps and 54% worry about being able to attract talent. And for governments, particularly those that underinvested in education and lifelong learning systems thus far, human capital will become the key impediment to navigating the new economic landscape. 

How then should learners, workers, employers and governments prepare for the future of jobs? 

In a technology-intensive, greener and potentially deglobalising world, local skills development will matter more than ever.

For today’s students, analytical and interpersonal skills, as well as the ability to understand and work with technology, will be critical. Every student – regardless of their chosen fields – should aim to build these generalist skills to be ready for a rapidly changing future. 

For today’s workers in declining fields, there is a major reskilling and transition effort needed, whereas for those in changing or growing fields, there is a need for upskilling and developing the ability for constant learning. 

The good news is that skilling is possible to achieve quickly, and online learning can offer a level playing field: workers from all education levels – including those without college or graduate education – take the same time to acquire online skill credentials.

Yet, it cannot be on individual learners and workers alone to negotiate a complex new terrain. Governments must provide resources and a roadmap. This presents a major and unprecedented dual challenge for policymaking: governments must balance support for innovation with the regulation needed to make new technologies safe and at the same time support workers through safety nets, care systems and job centres while making major investments in skilling systems, rapid certifications, and partnerships with the education sector, businesses and non-profits alike, to drive change at scale. 

Employers must play their part through investment in reskilling and upskilling – most expect to see a return on investment within one year, making training the most effective and responsible course of action. 

The best employers go further: supporting workers’ transitions outside the company when required, prioritising safety and well-being, fostering diversity, equity and inclusion and, finally, placing a premium on taking a skills-first approach over one that prioritises qualifications or job history. Employers that take these actions close skills gaps faster and are proven to enhance loyalty, productivity and motivation. 

At the World Economic Forum, we provide the Reskilling Revolution platform to help 1 billion people in the global workforce with the skills needed to future-proof their careers by 2030. These partnerships have reached more than 350 million people since launching in 2020. But more such efforts are needed, and at greater speed and scale.

There is no doubt that the future of work will be disruptive. But it need not be dystopian. Instead, it can be an opportunity to lay the foundations for putting people firmly at the centre of the new global economy.

Read the Future of Jobs Report 2023 here. The World Economic Forum Growth Summit takes place from 2-3 May. Find out more and follow along here and at #growthsummit23. DM

Saadia Zahidi is the Managing Director, World Economic Forum.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

The police are not only failing to keep us safe, they are failing in almost every aspect of their duty
South Africa

The police are not only failing to keep us safe, they are failing in almost every aspect of their duty
‘Please be patient, your call will be answered’ – we test four key SA government hotlines
Maverick News

‘Please be patient, your call will be answered’ – we test four key SA government hotlines
Sergio Pérez's Azerbaijan GP victory overshadowed by pit lane chaos investigation
Maverick News

Sergio Pérez's Azerbaijan GP victory overshadowed by pit lane chaos investigation
After the Bell: Reports of the dollar’s death have been greatly exaggerated
World

After the Bell: Reports of the dollar’s death have been greatly exaggerated
Doctors' SOS as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital faces essential food shortage
Maverick News

Doctors' SOS as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital faces essential food shortage

TOP READS IN SECTION

Gunfight, or police ‘hit’? Interdict against top cops exposes KZN’s dark underbelly and bloody drug wars
Maverick News

Gunfight, or police ‘hit’? Interdict against top cops exposes KZN’s dark underbelly and bloody drug wars
Ministerial show of force — ‘We can account for every visitor accompanying the UAE President’
Maverick News

Ministerial show of force — ‘We can account for every visitor accompanying the UAE President’
South African sensation Kirsten Neuschäfer makes history as first woman to win old-school round-the-world yacht race
Maverick News

South African sensation Kirsten Neuschäfer makes history as first woman to win old-school round-the-world yacht race
Ramaphosa appoints inter-ministerial committee on SA's ICC stance, Winde threat of Putin arrest dismissed
Maverick News

Ramaphosa appoints inter-ministerial committee on SA's ICC stance, Winde threat of Putin arrest dismissed
Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is a fait accompli, so it’s time to get real 
Maverick News

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is a fait accompli, so it’s time to get real 

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.