Business Maverick
Zimbabwe Will Issue Gold-Backed Digital Tokens From Next Month
Zimbabwe’s central bank plans to sell a gold-backed digital currency to the public from May 8 in another attempt to stabilize its tumbling currency and offer an alternative to the US dollar.
“The issuance of the gold backed digital tokens is meant to expand the value-preserving instruments available in the economy and enhance the divisibility of the investment instruments and widen their access and usage by the public,” Mangudya said.
This year, Zimbabwe’s local currency has declined 35% against the US dollar, which superseded it as the preferred currency for transactions. The central bank has been building gold reserves and acquiring other precious minerals since the introduction of a policy in 2022 that compels miners to pay part of their royalties in cash and metal. It’s banking on the stash to help it with the latest plan.
Persistence Gwanyanya, a member of the central bank’s monetary policy committee, said Monday that the authority needs about $100 million of gold for the project.
|Read more about Zimbabwe’s currency:
The plan for the digital currency was approved by the MPC in March, eight months after Zimbabwe introduced gold coins as a store of value to try help support the local unit. Nigeria in 2021 became the first country in Africa to introduce a digital currency.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet