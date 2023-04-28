Maverick Life

Indian army training cadets graduate, and more from around the world

An Indian army training cadet demonstrates his skills during the bunker bursting drill at the combined display ahead of the graduation ceremony, at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), in Chennai, India, 28 April 2023. A combined display of training proficiency was organized at the OTA as a prelude to a passing-out parade of cadets. The combined display marks the culmination of the adventure training and showcases the skills and expertise of armed forces display teams. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
By Maverick Life Editors
28 Apr 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Indian army training cadets demonstrate their skills during the bunker bursting drill at the combined display ahead of the graduation ceremony, at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), in Chennai, India, 28 April 2023. A combined display of training proficiency was organized at the OTA as a prelude to a passing-out parade of cadets. The combined display marks the culmination of the adventure training and showcases the skills and expertise of armed forces display teams. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

An Indian army training cadet demonstrates her skills during the bunker bursting drill at the combined display ahead of the graduation ceremony, at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), in Chennai, India, 28 April 2023. A combined display of training proficiency was organized at the OTA as a prelude to a passing-out parade of cadets. The combined display marks the culmination of the adventure training and showcases the skills and expertise of armed forces display teams. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Passengers fleeing from Sudan arrive at the Argeen land port, Egypt 27 April 2023. According to Egypt’s Foreign Ministry, 1,140 Egyptian nationals were evacuated from Sudan on 26 April, including 443 through land crossing and 697 though airlifts, bringing the total of Egyptians evacuated from Sudan since the beginning of the conflict to 2,679. Heavy armed clashes between Sudan’s military and rival paramilitary groups have occurred in the capital Khartoum and other parts of the country since 15 April 2023. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Farahah Rosni (L), 30, and Siti Nadzah Yaacob (2-R), 65, hug their nephews and grandchildren after they arrived from Sudan, in Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia, 28 April 2023. 30 Malaysians have returned home two weeks after armed clashes between Sudan’s military and rival paramilitary groups began in the capital Khartoum and other parts of the country. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Siti Nadzah Yaacob (C), 65, hugs her grandchild Muhammad Aniq Zafran, 6, as her family arrive from Sudan, in Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia, 28 April 2023. 30 Malaysians have returned home two weeks after armed clashes between Sudan’s military and rival paramilitary groups began in the capital Khartoum and other parts of the country. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A history enthusiast dressed in US Army uniform from World War II stands under US flag during the ‘Convoy of Liberty’ in Prague, Czech Republic, 28 April 2023. The ‘Convoy of Liberty’ commemorates the liberation of the western part of the Czech Republic from Nazi oppression by the US Army at the end of World War II in April and May 1945. The convoy’s route begins on the bank of Vltava River in Prague and traditionally makes its first stop in front of the US Embassy, where it is welcomed by a Czech Army Military Band and many spectators. As per the previous year, Ukrainian flags were flown on the US Embassy building in support of Ukraine. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

History enthusiasts dressed in US Army uniform from World War II handle a US flag during the ‘Convoy of Liberty’ in Prague, Czech Republic, 28 April 2023. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

History enthusiasts dressed in US Army uniform from World War II dance during the ‘Convoy of Liberty’ in Prague, Czech Republic, 28 April 2023. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A dog sits in a historical US Army car from World War II before the ‘Convoy of Liberty’ in Prague, Czech Republic, 28 April 2023. The ‘Convoy of Liberty’ commemorates the liberation of the western part of Czech Republic from Nazi oppression by the US Army at the end of World War II in April and May 1945. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis speaking to journalists aboard an airplane heading to Hungary, 28 April 2023. ‘Some stupid thing they did.’ With these words Pope Francis, during the flight to Budapest, defined the insinuations about John Paul II spread in recent days in relation to the case of Emanuela Orlandi. Pope Francis starts his three-day official visit to Hungary. EPA-EFE/VATICAN

A rag puppet depicting Pope Francis on the papal car after a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival for his three-day Apostolic visit to Hungary, at Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, 28 April 2023. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO / POOL

Pope Francis (L) and Hungary’s President Katalin Novak speak during a welcoming ceremony in front of the Presidential Alexander Palace in Budapest, Hungary, 28 April 2023. Pope Francis is on an Apostolic Journey to Hungary from 28 to 30 April 2023. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

An old currency note of Germany is shown during an exhibition and auction of the rarest coins in Kolkata, India, 28 April 2023. Thousands of coin and currency collectors and sellers from different states of India participate in this three-day-long exhibition organized by the Numismatic Society of Kolkata. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Pierre Gasly of France and Alpine F1 leaves his car after it caught fire during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 28, 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during qualifying ahead of Round 4:Baku of the Formula 2 Championship at Baku City Circuit on April 28, 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Nyck de Vries of Netherlands and Scuderia AlphaTauri prepares to drive in the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 28, 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL60 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 28, 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Brad Binder of South Africa and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing heads down a straight during the MotoGP Of Spain – Free Practice on April 28, 2023 in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)

Jack Higgins of the Saints is tackled by Dan Houston of the Power during the 2023 AFL Round 07 match between the St Kilda Saints and the Port Adelaide Power at Marvel Stadium on April 28, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Wilson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

Autumnal-coloured trees reflected in the waters of the Emmarentia Dam Reservoir in Johannesburg, South Africa, 28 April 2023. The daily temperatures have dropped considerably over the past month as autumn has moved into the Southern Hemisphere causing trees to change to seasonal colours and morning mist to rise off waters as heralds of the upcoming winter season. EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook

A participant receives a tattoo from an artist during the Rites of Passage Tattoo Festival in Melbourne, Australia, 28 April 2023. The festival runs from 28 to 30 April. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT

Victoria Police officers detain an activist from Extinction Rebellion Victoria who climbed the Arts Centre spire during a ‘Occupy for Climate’ protest in Melbourne, Australia, 28 April 2023. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT

The current issue of the world’s oldest newspaper, “Wiener Zeitung” is on display at a newsstand showing an illustration of the word “end” (“Ende” in German) on April 28, 2023 in Vienna, Austria. The newspaper, first published in 1703, is owned by the Austrian government and publishes legally-required announcements. On April 27 the Austrian government voted to end the paper’s daily print publication. The cover illustration shows the names of the lawmakers who voted to terminate print publication. (Photo by Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images)

Firefighters work on the site of the destroyed residential building following the Russian attack, on April 28, 2023 in Uman, Ukraine. Authorities said at least 16 people died, including three children, when a Russian rocket hit the building this morning, part of a wave of Russian missiles launched at several Ukrainian cities. It was the first large-scale aerial attack in more than a month. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)

Lucy Williams, from Aberfan, holds her son Daniel Williams, one, as he takes the handbag of the Princess of Wales, during her visit with her husband the Prince of Wales, to the Aberfan memorial garden, to pay their respects to those who lost their lives during the Aberfan disaster on October 21st 1996, on their 2 day visit to Wales on April 28, 2023 in Merthyr Tydfil, United Kingdom. The garden sits on the site of the Pantglas school which was tragically destroyed in a coal-tip landslide and led to the loss of 144 lives, including 116 children. (Photo by Ben Birchall – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

People look at old photo slides displayed on a wall during the ‘Slide Show: Light Images in Chinese Contemporary Art’ exhibition at the UCCA Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing, China, 28 April 2023. The exhibit features archival materials and artworks exploring how slides with their images played a role in the emergence of contemporary art in China. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Australian businessman Andrew Twiggy Forrest waves an Australian flag as he stands on top of a wind turbine during the opening of Squadron Energy’s Bango Wind Farm in Boorowa, Australia 28 April 2023. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Some ‘rendeiras’ or net makers, make a goal net using recycled fishing nets in Porto de Corme port, in the town of Ponteceso, Galicia, northwestern Spain on 26 April 2023 (issued on 28 April 2023). Spanish companies Ecoballium and Cholita are using the fishing nets to give them a new purpose. The company Ecoballium has collected and recycled some 8 tons of marine waste during last two and half years and have turned them into sports equipment like goal and basket nets to be used and sold by several companies and organizations like NBA, ACB Spanish professional basketball association and Decathlon Spain, among others. EPA-EFE/Cabalar DM/ ML

