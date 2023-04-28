Business Maverick
First Republic Sinks 50% Triggering Multiple Trading Halts
First Republic Bank shares were halted repeatedly after dropping as much as 50% following a report from CNBC that the most likely outcome of rescue talks is for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to take the lender into receivership.
Read: First Republic’s $21 Billion Rout Puts S&P Status in Question
First Republic’s plunge has wiped out more than $21 billion in market value this year, making it the smallest S&P 500 Index member by value.
