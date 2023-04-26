Maverick Life

ADULTING (SORT OF)

Saving for the future (even if it seems far away)

Saving for the future (even if it seems far away)
Saving for the future. Image: Micheile Henderson on Unsplash
By Sarah Hoek
26 Apr 2023
0

It is never too soon to start saving for retirement. Maverick Life spoke to a financial adviser to find out what a young person’s options are when it comes to funding life after work.

For those who have just entered the workforce, the end of your career might seem too far away to worry about now. Despite how many working years you think you have left, it’s never too soon to start saving for retirement, Jonathan Botha, a certified financial planner and wealth manager at Netto Invest, tells Maverick Life. 

“In South Africa we have a savings crisis, meaning that individuals are not saving enough on a monthly basis to meet their retirement goals one day. This is problematic as one ends up reaching retirement age (traditionally at age 65) with a lack of savings to fund the retirement phase, and therefore must rely on family members or government assistance to support themselves in later years,” Botha says. 

Across the world, people are also living longer – the World Health Organization predicts that by 2030, one in six people globally will be over the age of 60 – which has exacerbated the savings crisis and made it even more important that individuals start saving for retirement as early as possible, Botha notes.

When to start?

Botha recommends that from their early twenties, individuals should aim to save at least 10% of their gross salary each month into some form of retirement plan. 

“If we delay our savings and only start later in life, then one needs to play catch-up,” he says.

“The best approach would be to engage with a financial planning professional who will be able to give you a more accurate indication as to what amount you would need to save on a monthly basis to reach your retirement goal. We all have different goals for retirement and therefore our savings rate will also all be different.

“Starting to save for retirement at age 20 can make a huge difference in the amount of money you have in retirement compared with starting at age 40, even if the monthly savings amount is the same. The longer time horizon allows for more time for the power of compounding to work and generate significant returns over time.”

What are your options?

There are various options available to start saving.

Two popular methods include a retirement annuity and a pension or provident fund, both of which can help one save towards retirement. The main difference, Botha explains, is that pension and provident funds are linked to an individual’s employment, whereas a retirement annuity is not linked to an employer but rather to the individual themselves. 

“Therefore anyone working for a company or perhaps self-employed that does not have access to a pension or provident fund would need to open a retirement annuity themselves in order to save for retirement,” says Botha. 

“If you are fortunate enough to work for a company that offers a pension or provident fund then you are already on your way to saving for retirement.”

One can have both a pension or provident fund and a retirement annuity simultaneously, but Botha recommends speaking to a financial adviser first to make sure this choice aligns with one’s goals. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: If you’ve left retirement planning until very late, here’s what you need to do immediately

Whichever choice one makes, it is a personal one, and it is dependent on everyone’s individual circumstances. 

“If an employee doesn’t have access to a pension or provident fund because the employer hasn’t started one then I would strongly suggest the employee open a retirement annuity in their own personal name. Conversely, if an employee has a pension or provident fund and is making good contributions into it and the employer is matching those contributions, then it may not make sense for an employee to open a retirement annuity over and above that,” Botha says. 

“From a tax perspective, contributions towards retirement annuities, pension and provident funds all qualify for a tax deduction,” Botha adds. 

“Once you receive your refund from SARS you should add that amount to your retirement annuity as a one-off lump-sum payment instead of spending the refund on something else. Then when you do your tax return in the following tax year you will receive a tax refund on your refund (therefore) you end up compounding your refunds over time which will have a hugely positive effect.”

From the very first pay cheque is the best time to start saving for retirement, but regardless of someone’s age, the important thing is that they start. 

“Young savers don’t have to look too far to find examples of people that didn’t save appropriately for their retirement. Often we can find examples in our own family, who didn’t make proper provision for their retirement savings. One way to change that cycle is to make sufficient planning for one’s retirement from a young age.” DM/ML

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

President Ramaphosa ‘erroneously’ announces SA’s withdrawal from International Criminal Court
Maverick News

President Ramaphosa ‘erroneously’ announces SA’s withdrawal from International Criminal Court
How a shell company and family car purchases helped Eskom’s Kusile contractors launder millions of rands
Maverick News

How a shell company and family car purchases helped Eskom’s Kusile contractors launder millions of rands
Electricity minister announces 15GW of renewable energy for next bid window but backs coal in short term 
Maverick News

Electricity minister announces 15GW of renewable energy for next bid window but backs coal in short term 
British legislators call for Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa to be ‘disinvited’ from royal coronation of King Charles
Maverick News

British legislators call for Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa to be ‘disinvited’ from royal coronation of King Charles
To Russia with love — South Africa resumes plan to ditch International Criminal Court over ‘unfair treatment’
Maverick News

To Russia with love — South Africa resumes plan to ditch International Criminal Court over ‘unfair treatment’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Xiaomi debuts new smart camera range
Maverick Life

Xiaomi debuts new smart camera range
Finally, some clarity about the Portugal Golden Visa programme
Maverick Life

Finally, some clarity about the Portugal Golden Visa programme
Day one of Trump's sexual assault trial, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Day one of Trump's sexual assault trial, and more from around the world
Want to elevate your daily wellbeing, but not sure where to start?
Maverick Life

Want to elevate your daily wellbeing, but not sure where to start?
Humans, the foolish godlings of infinite space
Maverick Life

Humans, the foolish godlings of infinite space

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.