Defend Truth

GEOPOLITICS

SA sees some positive change in otherwise turbulent Middle East

SA sees some positive change in otherwise turbulent Middle East
Iranian national flags fly near a major highway through Tehran, Iran, on Tuesday, Sept. 17. 2019. Photographer: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg
By Peter Fabricius
26 Apr 2023
0

The normally turbulent Middle East is experiencing “quiet but incremental geo-political change” for the better, South Africa believes.

“Firstly, the region is entering a new phase of friendly relations with the resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran,” deputy minister of international relations and cooperation Candith Mashego Dlamini said in Cape Town on Wednesday.

She was addressing a meeting of BRICS deputy foreign ministers and special envoys concerned with the Middle East and North Africa. (MENA). The BRICS bloc brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The meeting was part of the run-up to the annual BRICS summit which South Africa will host in August. 

Mashego Dlamini noted that BRICS member China, supported by Oman and Iraq, had brokered the rapprochement between the hitherto bitter foes Iran and Saudi Arabia, which would lead to both countries reopening their embassies over the next two months. 

This rapprochement “will greatly contribute towards peace, stability and development in the region.”

She said another positive development in the region was the meeting this month between Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. “The visit was designed to find a political solution to Syria’s civil war and the normalisation of Saudi Syrian relations,” she noted. 

In their joint statement, the representatives of all five BRICS countries at the meeting welcomed the wider rapprochement between Arab countries and Syria as well as the steps towards the Syrian-Turkish normalisation. They said they supported all efforts conducive to the political resolution of the Syrian issue. 

They stressed that the key to solving the Syrian issue was to follow a “Syrian-led, Syrian-owned, UN-facilitated political process” of reconciliation and inclusiveness and respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The joint statement also welcomed the most recent Saudi initiative to hold direct talks between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis to achieve peace and security in Yemen and the Gulf region. Officials had earlier said this initiative was one of the by-products of the rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Iran has been providing military and other support to its fellow Shi’a Houthis while Saudi Arabia has been backing the fellow- Sunni government of Yemen. 

The BRICS officials also welcomed the efforts of other regional countries such as Oman to seek a permanent ceasefire in Yemen. 

Mashego Dlamini’s address to the meeting was more positive about MENA than the joint statement which emphasised that “rising global instability and uncertainties have negatively impacted global peace, security and development including in the (MENA) region.” 

Among the MENA crises which South Africa and the other BRICS officials highlighted were the continuing Israel-Palestine conflict, the recent and continuing eruption of a shooting war between rival military generals in Sudan, the ongoing turbulence in Libya and the lack of a political solution to the status of Western Sahara. Morocco claims it as part of its territory but South Africa and the African Union recognise Western Sahara as an independent state, represented by the Polisario political movement. 

The joint BRICS statement and Mashego Dlamini both emphasised the need to resolve the Western Saharan dispute “in accordance with relevant UNSC resolutions” including a referendum among Western Saharans over their future. This referendum has been on the cards for over 30 years but has never materialised due to differences over its terms and mandate.

The BRICS ministers also called for a greater global effort to fight violent extremism and terrorism  and in particular for the “expeditious finalisation and adoption of a comprehensive convention on international terrorism under the UN umbrella.” Negotiations for such a global convention have dragged on for decades because of differences among countries about what constitutes terrorism. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Tight-lipped De Ruyter rejects ANC claims of Eskom corruption inaction — points to Gordhan, Mufamadi for answers
Maverick News

Tight-lipped De Ruyter rejects ANC claims of Eskom corruption inaction — points to Gordhan, Mufamadi for answers
President Ramaphosa ‘erroneously’ announces SA’s withdrawal from International Criminal Court
Maverick News

President Ramaphosa ‘erroneously’ announces SA’s withdrawal from International Criminal Court
Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana may have collected same body from same mortuary twice
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana may have collected same body from same mortuary twice
How a shell company and family car purchases helped Eskom’s Kusile contractors launder millions of rands
Maverick News

How a shell company and family car purchases helped Eskom’s Kusile contractors launder millions of rands
‘It’s a mess’ – response to eThekwini mayor’s speech shows ANC and its opposition occupy parallel universes
Maverick News

‘It’s a mess’ – response to eThekwini mayor’s speech shows ANC and its opposition occupy parallel universes

TOP READS IN SECTION

President Ramaphosa ‘erroneously’ announces SA’s withdrawal from International Criminal Court
Maverick News

President Ramaphosa ‘erroneously’ announces SA’s withdrawal from International Criminal Court
How a shell company and family car purchases helped Eskom’s Kusile contractors launder millions of rands
Maverick News

How a shell company and family car purchases helped Eskom’s Kusile contractors launder millions of rands
SA medic Gerco van Deventer, held hostage for over five years in west Africa, hopes Gift of the Givers can negotiate his release
Maverick News

SA medic Gerco van Deventer, held hostage for over five years in west Africa, hopes Gift of the Givers can negotiate his release
To Russia with love — South Africa resumes plan to ditch International Criminal Court over ‘unfair treatment’
Maverick News

To Russia with love — South Africa resumes plan to ditch International Criminal Court over ‘unfair treatment’
Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana may have collected same body from same mortuary twice
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana may have collected same body from same mortuary twice

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.