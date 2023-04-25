Business Maverick

Business Maverick

US Consumer Confidence Dips to Lowest Since July as Outlook Dims

US Consumer Confidence Dips to Lowest Since July as Outlook Dims
Shoppers carry bags while walking at a mall in Garden City, New York. Photographer: John Taggart/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
25 Apr 2023
0

US consumer confidence dropped this month to the lowest since July on more pessimistic views about the economic outlook, even as current conditions improved.

The Conference Board’s index decreased in April to 101.3 from 104 in March, data out Tuesday showed. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a reading of 104.

US Consumer Confidence Falls | Widely tracked sentiment index drops to lowest since July

A measure of expectations — which reflects consumers’ six-month outlook — fell to 68.1, also the lowest since July. However, the group’s gauge of current conditions advanced to 151.1.

“Consumers became more pessimistic about the outlook for both business conditions and labor markets,” said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of economics at the Conference Board.

“While consumers’ relatively favorable assessment of the current business environment improved somewhat in April, their expectations fell and remain below the level which often signals a recession looming in the short term.”

The figures suggest consumers are turning sour on the economy amid expectations that the labor market will soon begin to soften. Layoffs are swirling and companies are posting fewer job openings, and those trends will accelerate in the event of a recession.

While more consumers said jobs were “plentiful” in April and fewer reported that jobs were hard to get, their expectations for six months from now deteriorated. Only 12.5% expect more jobs to be available in the coming months, the lowest in nearly seven years.

The difference between the current “plentiful” and “hard-to-get” measures — a metric watched closely by economists to gauge the tightness of the labor market — ticked up after a sizable drop in March.

Consumers Becoming Pessimistic | Outlook for jobs worsens even as current conditions improve

Moreover, inflation is still widespread and running well above the Federal Reserve’s target. And financial stress from several bank failures is making it harder for consumers to get loans, which could depress spending and sentiment further.

“Respondents like what they are currently seeing and think that their own finances will be OK but have a generalized concern that the broader economy may weaken,” Stephen Stanley, chief US economist at Santander US Capital Markets LLC, said in a note. “That seems better than if they were seeing actual negative developments or were worried about their own finances.”

What Bloomberg Economics Says…

“April’s drop in consumer confidence could be an initial response to a tighter supply of credit, a consequence of recent banking turmoil that’s adding to economic headwinds.”

— Eliza Winger, economist

To read the full note, click here

Buying plans for cars, homes and major appliances all fell. Fewer consumers reported intentions to take a vacation in the next six months.

A separate report Tuesday showed sales of new US homes increased in March to the highest level in a year, suggesting an easing in mortgage rates is helping the housing market find some footing.

The median inflation rate seen over the next 12 months edged lower, according to the Conference Board. Data out Friday is anticipated to show the Fed’s preferred core inflation metrics continued to rise at a solid clip last month.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

To Russia with love — South Africa resumes plan to ditch International Criminal Court over ‘unfair treatment’
Maverick News

To Russia with love — South Africa resumes plan to ditch International Criminal Court over ‘unfair treatment’
SA medic Gerco van Deventer, held hostage for over five years in North Africa, hopes Gift of the Givers can negotiate his release
Maverick News

SA medic Gerco van Deventer, held hostage for over five years in North Africa, hopes Gift of the Givers can negotiate his release
Ramokgopa pushes for mega renewable energy tender to curb rolling blackouts in SA
Maverick News

Ramokgopa pushes for mega renewable energy tender to curb rolling blackouts in SA
Nelson Mandela Bay hit by blackouts and lockouts as massive corruption probe starts
South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay hit by blackouts and lockouts as massive corruption probe starts
Starlink will soon be available in all southern African countries – except South Africa
International Finance

Starlink will soon be available in all southern African countries – except South Africa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant
Maverick News

Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant
The end of dollar dominance? Nah. No chance
Maverick News

The end of dollar dominance? Nah. No chance
Starlink will soon be available in all southern African countries – except South Africa
International Finance

Starlink will soon be available in all southern African countries – except South Africa
Sung Yoon, Samsung’s former powerhouse in Africa, believes Korea can help solve SA’s energy crisis
Africa

Sung Yoon, Samsung’s former powerhouse in Africa, believes Korea can help solve SA’s energy crisis
KZN local community feels the impact of Denny Mushrooms plant closure after loss of jobs
Maverick News

KZN local community feels the impact of Denny Mushrooms plant closure after loss of jobs

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.