Business Maverick

Business Maverick

South African Central Bank to Adjust Interest-Rate Modeling Tool

South African Central Bank to Adjust Interest-Rate Modeling Tool
The logo of the South African Reserve Bank sits on a lecturn during a news conference by the Governor Lesetja Kganyago to announce interest rates in Pretoria, South Africa, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016. South Africa's central bank ramped up its policy tightening by raising the benchmark rate by half a percentage point, worried that inflation pressures from a weaker rand will spread more broadly in the economy. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
25 Apr 2023
0

South Africa’s central bank will probably introduce a raft of changes to modeling that informs monetary policy decisions, including a measure to better anchor inflation expectations.

The first major improvement to the so-called Quarterly Projection Model in six years should enhance its forecasting ability “while reducing the application of judgment and thus potential sources of bias in forecasting,” the South African Reserve Bank said Tuesday in its six-monthly Monetary Policy Review. The new model will be used as soon as it has been approved, most likely from the bank’s July rate-setting meeting, it said in a response to emailed questions.

The central bank prefers to anchor price-growth expectations close to the 4.5% midpoint of its target range. It sees inflation averaging 6% this year, 0.3 percentage points lower than estimates in a survey of analysts, labor groups and households.

The Reserve Bank has delivered 425 basis points of tightening since November 2021, with March’s bigger-than-expected 50 basis-point move surprising financial markets, in response to the worst global inflation shock in a generation. Forward-rate agreements used to speculate on borrowing costs show traders are pricing in the possibility of another rate hike at its next meeting on May 25.

Rate decisions by the MPC have veered from the path implied by the model over the past year, “reflecting the extraordinary uncertainty prevailing during this period,” the central bank said. Under normal economic conditions, it adequately captured inflation risks, resulting in a close alignment of the implied rates path and MPC decisions, it said.

Changes to the model will include:

  • A mechanism to account for fiscal policy actions in a systematic manner
  • Distinguishing between private and public wages
  • Augmenting the Phillips curves for the various consumer price index components to include nominal unit labor cost growth, along with the current real unit labor-cost gap
  • Accounting for changes in fuel and electricity costs that often spill over into core and food price inflation
  • Reflecting the state of the real economy by using the output gap along with a growth gap.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

To Russia with love — South Africa resumes plan to ditch International Criminal Court over ‘unfair treatment’
Maverick News

To Russia with love — South Africa resumes plan to ditch International Criminal Court over ‘unfair treatment’
SA medic Gerco van Deventer, held hostage for over five years in North Africa, hopes Gift of the Givers can negotiate his release
Maverick News

SA medic Gerco van Deventer, held hostage for over five years in North Africa, hopes Gift of the Givers can negotiate his release
Ramokgopa pushes for mega renewable energy tender to curb rolling blackouts in SA
Maverick News

Ramokgopa pushes for mega renewable energy tender to curb rolling blackouts in SA
Nelson Mandela Bay hit by blackouts and lockouts as massive corruption probe starts
South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay hit by blackouts and lockouts as massive corruption probe starts
Starlink will soon be available in all southern African countries – except South Africa
International Finance

Starlink will soon be available in all southern African countries – except South Africa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant
Maverick News

Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant
The end of dollar dominance? Nah. No chance
Maverick News

The end of dollar dominance? Nah. No chance
Starlink will soon be available in all southern African countries – except South Africa
International Finance

Starlink will soon be available in all southern African countries – except South Africa
Sung Yoon, Samsung’s former powerhouse in Africa, believes Korea can help solve SA’s energy crisis
Africa

Sung Yoon, Samsung’s former powerhouse in Africa, believes Korea can help solve SA’s energy crisis
KZN local community feels the impact of Denny Mushrooms plant closure after loss of jobs
Maverick News

KZN local community feels the impact of Denny Mushrooms plant closure after loss of jobs

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.