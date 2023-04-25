Defend Truth

Ramokgopa pushes for mega renewable energy tender to curb rolling blackouts in SA

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa at the Lethabo power station in Vereeniging in March. (Photo: Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
25 Apr 2023
(Bloomberg) – Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has proposed a ‘mega bid window’ for the procurement of renewable energy to curb rolling blackouts, even as previous plans to build clean power generation have been delayed.

Ramokgopa recommended buying a minimum of 15,000 megawatts, in addition to other measures that go beyond a seventh round of auctions for renewable-power supply that’s already planned. 

The proposal is evidence of South Africa’s commitment to green power, the minister said at a solar-energy conference in Johannesburg on Tuesday, even as he pushes to extend the life of coal-fired power plants.

The plan to acquire renewable energy was presented to the ANC’s highest decision-making body over the weekend. It adds to other measures the minister has proposed to end daily blackouts that are hobbling economic growth in Africa’s most industrialised nation, including the use of diesel turbines to generate emergency power, according to the proposal seen by Bloomberg.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to push for extending life of ageing coal-fired power station

The request for a mega bid window would be made to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, led by Minister Gwede Mantashe, according to the presentation. 

Delays and obstacles

South Africa’s programme to buy renewable energy from private producers has drawn developers and building projects, but the auctions have faced a number of delays in recent years, despite attempts by President Cyril Ramaphosa to accelerate and expand them. 

The plans to add additional renewable energy generation have also been hampered by a lack of capacity on the grid.

Ramokgopa’s recommendations to the ANC’s National Executive Committee also called for expediting the financial close of remaining projects from Bid Window 5 and 6 of the renewable energy programme “and to urgently finalise” the release of further bid windows for solar, wind, battery storage and gas by the end of May 2023, according to the presentation.

Read more in Daily Maverick: 

How to beat load shedding at home… and other ideas

Eskom Intelligence Files

Bid Window 7 should be released next month for 5,000MW of solar and wind technologies where grid connections are available, the presentation showed. Proposals for 1,200MW of battery storage and 3,000MW of gas will also be requested before June. Bloomberg/DM

By Antony Sguazzin and Paul Burkhardt, with assistance from S’thembile Cele.

© 2023 Bloomberg L.P.

