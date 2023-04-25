Newsdeck

British royalty

Prince Harry takes on Murdoch’s UK group over phone-hacking, brother ‘settled’

Prince Harry takes on Murdoch’s UK group over phone-hacking, brother ‘settled’
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex departs the High Court in London, Britain, 30 March 2023. Prince Harry has appeared at the High Court in a hearing related to his privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers. Harry is suing the Daily Mail newspaper over phone-tapping and breaches of privacy. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
By Reuters
25 Apr 2023
0

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince William has settled a phone-hacking claim against Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper arm for a "very large sum" after a secret deal struck with Buckingham Palace, lawyers for the heir's brother Prince Harry said in court documents.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles, is suing Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) at the High Court in London for multiple unlawful acts allegedly committed on behalf of its tabloids, the Sun and now defunct News of the World, from the mid-1990s until 2016.

During three days of preliminary hearings this week, NGN, which has paid out millions of pounds to settle more than a thousand phone-hacking cases, is seeking to strike out claims by the prince and British actor Hugh Grant, arguing they should have taken action sooner.

It also denies anyone from the Sun was involved in any unlawful activity.

In a submission to the court, Harry’s legal team said the reason he had not brought action before was because a deal had been agreed between NGN and the “institution” – Buckingham Palace – to hold off any claims until the conclusion of other outstanding phone-hacking litigation.

“In responding to this bid by NGN to prevent his claims going to trial, the claimant has had to make public the details of this secret agreement, as well as the fact that his brother, His Royal Highness, Prince William, has recently settled his claim against NGN behind the scenes,” his lawyers said.

They added NGN had settled with William “for a very large sum of money in 2020”. William’s office said it could not comment on ongoing legal proceedings.

During a criminal trial brought against News of the World journalists and others in 2014, its former royal editor Clive Goodman said in the mid-2000s he had hacked the voicemails of Harry as well as those of William, and William’s wife Kate.

Her phone was hacked 155 times, William’s 35 and Harry’s nine times, Goodman said.

In his witness statement, quoted by his lawyers, the prince said the secret deal was struck to “avoid the situation where a member of the royal family would have to sit in the witness box and recount the specific details of the private and highly sensitive voicemails that had been intercepted”.

Harry said Buckingham Palace “wanted to avoid at all costs” the reputational damage caused by publication in the 1990s of details of an “intimate telephone conversation” between Charles and the now Queen Consort Camilla, when his father was still married to his mother Princess Diana.

The document also said Harry’s grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, had been involved in discussions and in 2017 had given her permission for him to pursue his case.

In his submission, NGN’s lawyer Anthony Hudson denied there was any “secret agreement” between the publisher and the royal family. He argued that, even if there was a deal, it did not affect their case that the lawsuit was brought too late.

Harry, who now lives in California, was not in court, but would be watching proceedings by videolink, his lawyer David Sherborne said.

 

UNRESERVED APOLOGY

In 2012, Murdoch’s British newspaper group issued an unreserved apology for widespread hacking carried out by journalists at the News of the World which the media mogul had shut down amid a backlash.

But it has always rejected any unlawful activity at the Sun which was previously edited by Rebekah Brooks, now chief executive of his British arm, News UK. She has always denied knowledge of phone-hacking and was found not guilty in the 2014 trial of involvement.

Last week, Murdoch’s Fox Corp. settled a U.S. defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million, but reports suggest that figure is dwarfed by the British phone-hacking scandal.

In 2021, the media industry magazine, the Press Gazette, estimated that phone-hacking had cost NGN more than 1 billion pounds ($1.24 billion), and in its accounts last year the group stated that it might need to spend a further 100 million pounds.

The case is one of four Harry is pursuing against British newspapers.

By Michael Holden and Sam Tobin

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Alexandra Hudson)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

SA medic Gerco van Deventer, held hostage for over five years in North Africa, hopes Gift of the Givers can negotiate his release
Maverick News

SA medic Gerco van Deventer, held hostage for over five years in North Africa, hopes Gift of the Givers can negotiate his release
Nelson Mandela Bay hit by blackouts and lockouts as massive corruption probe starts
South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay hit by blackouts and lockouts as massive corruption probe starts
Starlink will soon be available in all southern African countries – except South Africa
International Finance

Starlink will soon be available in all southern African countries – except South Africa
More arrests expected after conviction of child sex abuse ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman
Maverick News

More arrests expected after conviction of child sex abuse ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman
Alarming study findings indicate food we consume is becoming less nutritious — and it’s set to get worse
Maverick News

Alarming study findings indicate food we consume is becoming less nutritious — and it’s set to get worse

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 15 April - 22 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 15 April – 22 April 2023
Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in shake-up after Dominion defamation settlement
Newsdeck

Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in shake-up after Dominion defamation settlement
UN chief blasts Russia’s Ukraine invasion as Lavrov looks on
Newsdeck

UN chief blasts Russia’s Ukraine invasion as Lavrov looks on
Kremlin: Putin to decide whether to attend BRICS meeting in South Africa closer to time
Newsdeck

Kremlin: Putin to decide whether to attend BRICS meeting in South Africa closer to time
Australia to prioritise long-range strike capability in defence shakeup
Newsdeck

Australia to prioritise long-range strike capability in defence shakeup

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.