Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asia stocks mixed in early trade as dollar falls: markets wrap

Asia stocks mixed in early trade as dollar falls: markets wrap
Pedestrians reflected in an electronic screen displaying an illustrative chart in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, 15 March 2022. (Photo: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
25 Apr 2023
0

Stocks in Asia were mixed and the dollar weakened as investors digested conflicting corporate earnings and economic data.

An Asia equity gauge pared gains after Hong Kong stocks fell at the open. Japanese shares rose amid optimism about corporate earnings, while Australia’s financial markets are shut for a holiday. 

US equity futures were little changed in Asia after the S&P 500 closed just 0.1% higher on Monday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.2%. That extended to seven the number of trading days when the two indexes have both moved less than 1%.

A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar dropped for a fourth day, while the yen fell against all its G10 peers. Treasury yields edged lower in Asia trading after those on 10-year notes slid eight basis points on Monday, the biggest one-day decline since March. 

Investors have trimmed bets on US interest-rate hikes, according to futures. Market pricing now indicates the Federal Reserve’s benchmark will peak in June and then end the year below 4.5%.

The small shifts in Fed pricing underscore the lack of direction at the start of a busy week for economic data and corporate earnings. US manufacturing data was weaker than economists forecast and uncertainty over the debt ceiling persisted. Later this week, US GDP data is forecast to reveal slower growth, and the so-called core PCE deflator, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, is expected to show price growth cooled.

“The Fed is going to continue to feel they can be restrictive as long as the economy continues to be this robust,” Shana Sissel, president and CEO of Banrion Capital Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “A lot of hedge funds are positioning because they think rates are going to increase. I’m in that same camp.”

Meanwhile, the CBOE VIX index of equity volatility remained near the 17-month low reached last week, but JPMorgan Chase & Co strategist Marko Kolanovic said that may spell trouble for stock investors as it gives a false sense of calm.

South Korea’s economy grew more than forecast in the first quarter, according to data released on Tuesday, giving the central bank breathing room to assess the impact of policies on growth and inflation.

First Republic Bank plans to cut as much as a quarter of its workforce and shrink its balance sheet after deposits fell more than expected. UBS Group AG shares climbed after takeover target Credit Suisse AG reported outflows that were lower than some analysts predicted. Microsoft, Meta and Amazon.com report later this week.

In commodities, oil gained for the third day and gold was set for the biggest rise in nearly two weeks. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

SA medic Gerco van Deventer, held hostage for over five years in Africa, hopes Gift of the Givers can negotiate his release
Maverick News

SA medic Gerco van Deventer, held hostage for over five years in Africa, hopes Gift of the Givers can negotiate his release
Nelson Mandela Bay hit by blackouts and lockouts as massive corruption probe starts
South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay hit by blackouts and lockouts as massive corruption probe starts
Alarming study findings indicate food we consume is becoming less nutritious — and it’s set to get worse
Maverick News

Alarming study findings indicate food we consume is becoming less nutritious — and it’s set to get worse
Starlink will soon be available in all southern African countries – except South Africa
International Finance

Starlink will soon be available in all southern African countries – except South Africa
Sung Yoon, Samsung’s former powerhouse in Africa, believes Korea can help solve SA’s energy crisis
Africa

Sung Yoon, Samsung’s former powerhouse in Africa, believes Korea can help solve SA’s energy crisis

TOP READS IN SECTION

Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant
Maverick News

Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant
The end of dollar dominance? Nah. No chance
Maverick News

The end of dollar dominance? Nah. No chance
KZN local community feels the impact of Denny Mushrooms plant closure after loss of jobs
Maverick News

KZN local community feels the impact of Denny Mushrooms plant closure after loss of jobs
Unions slam Eskom’s 3.75% pay hike offer, demand removal of ‘toxic’ HR head
South Africa

Unions slam Eskom’s 3.75% pay hike offer, demand removal of ‘toxic’ HR head
Sung Yoon, Samsung’s former powerhouse in Africa, believes Korea can help solve SA’s energy crisis
Africa

Sung Yoon, Samsung’s former powerhouse in Africa, believes Korea can help solve SA’s energy crisis

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.