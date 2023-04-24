Business Maverick
Tucker Carlson Leaves Fox News in Shakeup After Settlement
Fox News said Tucker Carlson, the host of its top-rated nightly show, will leave the network, effective immediately.
“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the company said in a statement.
His last show was on Friday, the network said.
Before the settlement, Carlson was among a handful of Fox Corp. figures, including Chairman Rupert Murdoch, scheduled to testify in the case. The others were Murdoch’s son, Lachlan; Fox Corp.’s chief executive officer; Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and network host Maria Bartiromo.
