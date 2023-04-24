Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Tucker Carlson Leaves Fox News in Shakeup After Settlement

Tucker Carlson Leaves Fox News in Shakeup After Settlement
Tucker Carlson Photographer: Jason Koerner/Getty Images
By Bloomberg
24 Apr 2023
0

Fox News said Tucker Carlson, the host of its top-rated nightly show, will leave the network, effective immediately.

His exit, coming a week after Fox agreed to pay $787 million to settle a defamation suit brought by Dominion Voting Systems Inc., leaves a big hole in the schedule of the No. 1 cable network.

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the company said in a statement.

His last show was on Friday, the network said.

Before the settlement, Carlson was among a handful of Fox Corp. figures, including Chairman Rupert Murdoch, scheduled to testify in the case. The others were Murdoch’s son, Lachlan; Fox Corp.’s chief executive officer; Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and network host Maria Bartiromo.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Alarming study findings indicate food we consume is becoming less nutritious — and it’s set to get worse
Maverick News

Alarming study findings indicate food we consume is becoming less nutritious — and it’s set to get worse
Trapped South Africans embark on precarious rescue mission from Sudan conflict zone
Maverick News

Trapped South Africans embark on precarious rescue mission from Sudan conflict zone
Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant
Maverick News

Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant
Grant recipients battle to renew Sassa/Postbank cards ahead of deadline
Maverick Citizen

Grant recipients battle to renew Sassa/Postbank cards ahead of deadline
‘Gold Mafia’ whistle-blower places wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in Gupta, Zuma circles
Maverick News

‘Gold Mafia’ whistle-blower places wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in Gupta, Zuma circles

TOP READS IN SECTION

Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant
Maverick News

Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant
KZN local community feels the impact of Denny Mushrooms plant closure after loss of jobs
Maverick News

KZN local community feels the impact of Denny Mushrooms plant closure after loss of jobs
The end of dollar dominance? Nah. No chance
Maverick News

The end of dollar dominance? Nah. No chance
Generator included — how Eastern Cape government fixed up dilapidated airport for UAE royals 
Maverick News

Generator included — how Eastern Cape government fixed up dilapidated airport for UAE royals 
Unions slam Eskom’s 3.75% pay hike offer, demand removal of ‘toxic’ HR head
South Africa

Unions slam Eskom’s 3.75% pay hike offer, demand removal of ‘toxic’ HR head

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.