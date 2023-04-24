Newsdeck

BRICS

Kremlin: Putin to decide whether to attend BRICS meeting in South Africa closer to time

Kremlin: Putin to decide whether to attend BRICS meeting in South Africa closer to time
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government, via a video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, 19 April 2023. EPA-EFE/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL
By Reuters
24 Apr 2023
0

MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin would decide whether to attend a BRICS conference in South Africa in August closer to the time.

South Africa, a party to the International Criminal Court (ICC), maintains good relations with Russia but would be theoretically required to arrest Putin under an ICC indictment issued in March over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

Asked at a regular briefing whether Putin would attend the BRICS conference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “…appropriate decisions will be made closer to the time.”

“But in any case Russia will actively take part (in the conference),” Peskov added, describing the BRICS as “a very important association”.

The BRICS group comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, a bloc seen as a powerful emerging-market alternative to the West.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin on March 17, alleging that Russia’s forcible deportation of Ukrainian children amounted to a war crime.

Russia has not concealed a programme under which it has brought thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia but presents it as a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and children abandoned in the conflict zone.

Peskov at the time described the ICC move as “outrageous and unacceptable”.

Russia is not a member of the ICC and Putin is very unlikely to end up in court any time soon. But the warrant means that he could be arrested and sent to The Hague if he travels to any ICC member states.

The ICC has also issued a warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, on the same charges.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Gold Mafia’ whistle-blower places wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in Gupta, Zuma circles
Maverick News

‘Gold Mafia’ whistle-blower places wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in Gupta, Zuma circles
Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant
Maverick News

Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant
The end of dollar dominance? Nah. No chance
Maverick News

The end of dollar dominance? Nah. No chance
Gauteng Health bosses accused of bid rigging in tender-for-kickbacks scheme
Maverick News

Gauteng Health bosses accused of bid rigging in tender-for-kickbacks scheme
Mr President, this is an insult of the highest order to South Africans
Maverick News

Mr President, this is an insult of the highest order to South Africans

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 15 April - 22 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 15 April – 22 April 2023
Australia to prioritise long-range strike capability in defence shakeup
Newsdeck

Australia to prioritise long-range strike capability in defence shakeup
I have a picture for you! 1 April - 7 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 1 April – 7 April 2023
I have a picture for you! 8 April - 14 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 8 April – 14 April 2023
Judge bars special jury instruction from Trump’s lawyers if he fails to appear at sexual assault trial
Newsdeck

Judge bars special jury instruction from Trump’s lawyers if he fails to appear at sexual assault trial

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.