Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Australia to prioritise long-range strike capability in defence shakeup

Australia to prioritise long-range strike capability in defence shakeup
Some of the 370 Australian troops bound for Afghanistan gather in Brisbane for an official farewell, Friday, 02 March 2007. The soldiers will work on reconstruction and community-based projects as part of the Australian Defence Force's Operation Slipper. EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
By Reuters
24 Apr 2023
0

CANBERRA, April 24 (Reuters) - Australia's government will prioritise long-range precision strike, domestic production of guided weapons, and diplomacy - key points of a review released Monday recommending the country's biggest defence shakeup since World War Two.

By Kirsty Needham

The review said that the United States was no longer the “unipolar leader of the Indo Pacific”, intense competition between the U.S. and China was defining the region, and that the major power competition had “potential for conflict”.

The country’s northern bases will become a focus to deter adversaries, and protect trade routes and communications, the review said.

China is undertaking its largest buildup since World War Two, and is engaged in strategic competition in Australia’s near neighbourhood, it said.

A public version of the classified report released on Monday said Australia must “avoid the highest level of strategic risk we now face as a nation: the prospect of major conflict in the region”.

The military threat to Australia does not require invasion in the “missile age”, it said.

Australia would work more closely with the United States, including increased bilateral military planning and hosting more rotations of U.S. forces, including submarines, it said.

Australia must also strengthen engagement with Pacific and South East Asian nations, the review said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the review’s findings “will strengthen our national security and ensure our readiness for future challenges”.

Defence funding will increase over the next decade, but will stay steady over the next four years at A$19 billion, with A$7.8 billion diverted from cancelled projects.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Editing by Praveen Menon and Gerry doyle)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Gauteng Health bosses accused of bid rigging in tender-for-kickbacks scheme
Maverick News

Gauteng Health bosses accused of bid rigging in tender-for-kickbacks scheme
‘Gold Mafia’ whistle-blower places wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in Gupta, Zuma circles
Maverick News

‘Gold Mafia’ whistle-blower places wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in Gupta, Zuma circles
Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant
Maverick News

Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant
With an eye on 2024, ANC slow-walks or blatantly disregards Zondo recommendations on parliamentary oversight
Maverick News

With an eye on 2024, ANC slow-walks or blatantly disregards Zondo recommendations on parliamentary oversight
KZN local community feels the impact of Denny Mushrooms plant closure after loss of jobs
Maverick News

KZN local community feels the impact of Denny Mushrooms plant closure after loss of jobs

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 15 April - 22 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 15 April – 22 April 2023
I have a picture for you! 1 April - 7 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 1 April – 7 April 2023
I have a picture for you! 8 April - 14 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 8 April – 14 April 2023
Judge bars special jury instruction from Trump’s lawyers if he fails to appear at sexual assault trial
Newsdeck

Judge bars special jury instruction from Trump’s lawyers if he fails to appear at sexual assault trial
Pace of rise in global sea level has doubled
Newsdeck

Pace of rise in global sea level has doubled

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.