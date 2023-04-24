Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asia stocks, US futures fall in cautious trading: markets wrap

Asia stocks, US futures fall in cautious trading: markets wrap
Pedestrians in front of an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, 17 March 2023. (Photo: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
24 Apr 2023
0

Stocks mostly fell in Asia as traders wait on a slew of economic data that may help illuminate the path forward for interest rates. 

MSCI Inc’s Asia Pacific Index was on course for the lowest close in more than two weeks, with declines across equity benchmarks in Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia. Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 were in the red following a muted end to trading last week.

Leveraged investors boosted their net short positions on 10-year Treasury futures to a record 1.29 million contracts as of 18 April, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission show. That’s an indication that they think the Federal Reserve will keep raising policy rates to tackle inflation. 

“The thought that the Fed is going to aggressively cut into year-end is misleading,” said Kim Strand, head of fundamental research and ESG integration for Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions, speaking on Bloomberg Television. “We believe what the Fed is saying: that it will hike and stay there until you see these areas of inflation coming down.”

Swaps markets continue to see Fed rates peaking in coming weeks before a series of cuts later this year. US GDP data is forecast to reveal slowing growth, while the so-called core PCE deflator, the central bank’s preferred inflation gauge, is expected to show a cooling in prices growth. 

But, the central bank’s favoured wages gauge is projected to show worker pay accelerated, according to forecasts from Bloomberg Economics.

Investors may be marking time waiting to see if the Fed will proceed with a widely-expected 25 basis point hike at the meeting on 2-3 May, Ed Yardeni, founder of Yardeni Research, wrote in a note. 

Treasuries edged higher in Asia, while Australian bonds fell. US two-year yields, which are more sensitive to the outlook for Fed policy than longer maturities, were little changed on Monday after climbing eight basis points last week.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained while the yen erased an advance. New Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will hold his first policy meeting later this week. The central bank is planning to review and inspect policies taken over the past decades as soon as this week’s meeting, Sankei newspaper reported on Sunday.

A global gauge of cross-asset volatility remained near the lowest since February 2022, while other volatility gauges, such as the VIX Index and the ICE BofA MOVE Index, are also well below recent highs.

The situation may not last. Volatility is likely to pick up due to the lack of clarity after the Fed’s May meeting, said Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy at TD Securities in New York. “There’s enough uncertainty on the economic outlook as well as how the Fed might respond,” she said on Bloomberg Radio.

Elsewhere this week, the euro-area will publish GDP data and there will be a policy decision in Sweden.

A busy week for earnings will include Credit Suisse Group AG and UBS Group AG, First Republic Bank and First Citizens Bank, the acquirer of Silicon Valley Bank. Tech companies will also be in the spotlight with those to report including Microsoft, Meta and Amazon.com.

In commodities, oil extended its drop following last week’s decline and gold slid. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Gauteng Health bosses accused of bid rigging in tender-for-kickbacks scheme
Maverick News

Gauteng Health bosses accused of bid rigging in tender-for-kickbacks scheme
‘Gold Mafia’ whistle-blower places wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in Gupta, Zuma circles
Maverick News

‘Gold Mafia’ whistle-blower places wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in Gupta, Zuma circles
Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant
Maverick News

Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant
With an eye on 2024, ANC slow-walks or blatantly disregards Zondo recommendations on parliamentary oversight
Maverick News

With an eye on 2024, ANC slow-walks or blatantly disregards Zondo recommendations on parliamentary oversight
KZN local community feels the impact of Denny Mushrooms plant closure after loss of jobs
Maverick News

KZN local community feels the impact of Denny Mushrooms plant closure after loss of jobs

TOP READS IN SECTION

Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant
Maverick News

Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant
KZN local community feels the impact of Denny Mushrooms plant closure after loss of jobs
Maverick News

KZN local community feels the impact of Denny Mushrooms plant closure after loss of jobs
Generator included — how Eastern Cape government fixed up dilapidated airport for UAE royals 
Maverick News

Generator included — how Eastern Cape government fixed up dilapidated airport for UAE royals 
That Facebook post could put your insurance coverage and profile at risk
DM168

That Facebook post could put your insurance coverage and profile at risk
After the Bell: The NUM’s outrageous salary demands for Eskom workers threaten SA society
South Africa

After the Bell: The NUM’s outrageous salary demands for Eskom workers threaten SA society

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.