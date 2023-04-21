Business Maverick

Business Maverick

US Inflation Seen Coming Down Much Faster Due to Tighter Credit After Bank Failures

US Inflation Seen Coming Down Much Faster Due to Tighter Credit After Bank Failures
Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, speaks at the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Powell signaled policymakers will downshift from their rapid pace of tightening as soon as next month's meeting while stressing that the central bank's inflation fight is far from over, with rates set to rise further and stay at restrictive levels for some time.
By Bloomberg
21 Apr 2023
0

US inflation is now expected to come down faster than originally projected thanks to tighter credit conditions in the aftermath of several bank failures.

Economists lowered their projections for the consumer price index as well as the personal consumption expenditures price index for every quarter through the first half of 2024, according to the latest Bloomberg monthly survey of economists. The poll was conducted April 14-19.

With several lenders including Silicon Valley Bank collapsing last month, consumers and businesses say it’s much harder to get a loan. That’s having a similar effect as the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, potentially leaving less work for policymakers to do to ultimately bring inflation down.

Read more: Bankruptcies, Defaults Rise as US Credit Crunch Starts to Bite

Even so, PCE — the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — is now expected to end the year at 3.8% on an annual basis, almost double the central bank’s target. Price pressures have been easing in recent months, but not as fast as officials would like.

“Banking stresses mean much tighter lending conditions, which in an environment of rising borrowing costs, soft business sentiment and a rapidly weakening housing market, makes a hard landing for the economy look all the more likely,” said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING.

“Inflation will slow even more quickly in this environment, opening the door to interest-rate cuts later this year,” he said.

Economists kept the odds of a recession in the next 12 months at 65%, the highest level since the middle of 2020.

They revised expectations for first-quarter gross domestic product up to 1.8% from 1.3% on stronger consumer spending. The government will release its first estimate of that figure next week.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Eskom blocks Free State town from using solar power to reduce load shedding
Maverick News

Eskom blocks Free State town from using solar power to reduce load shedding
Springboks and All Blacks can never meet again in their primary kit – new World Rugby regulations
Maverick News

Springboks and All Blacks can never meet again in their primary kit – new World Rugby regulations
Why Ramokgopa’s plan to extend the life of coal-fired power stations will be a global challenge for Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Why Ramokgopa’s plan to extend the life of coal-fired power stations will be a global challenge for Ramaphosa
Mac Maharaj, David Makhura to unveil ANC's first-ever coalition plan at NEC meeting this weekend 
Maverick News

Mac Maharaj, David Makhura to unveil ANC's first-ever coalition plan at NEC meeting this weekend 
Joburg: Hadeda Holdup
Maverick News

Joburg: Hadeda Holdup

TOP READS IN SECTION

Shedding some light on Eskom’s eight stages of grief and pain
Maverick News

Shedding some light on Eskom’s eight stages of grief and pain
Generator included — how Eastern Cape government fixed up dilapidated airport for UAE royals 
Maverick News

Generator included — how Eastern Cape government fixed up dilapidated airport for UAE royals 
After the Bell: The NUM’s outrageous salary demands for Eskom workers threaten SA society
South Africa

After the Bell: The NUM’s outrageous salary demands for Eskom workers threaten SA society
'Gold Mafia' kingpin Mo Khan's Salt Asset Management prevented from doing further business
Maverick News

'Gold Mafia' kingpin Mo Khan's Salt Asset Management prevented from doing further business
Waiting for Godot — key draft law approved by Cabinet in limbo amid Stage 6(8) rolling blackouts
Maverick News

Waiting for Godot — key draft law approved by Cabinet in limbo amid Stage 6(8) rolling blackouts

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.