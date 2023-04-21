Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Tesla sinks as Musk eyes more price cuts despite margin squeeze

Tesla sinks as Musk eyes more price cuts despite margin squeeze
Tesla electric vehicles charge at the Tesla Supercharger station in Fremont, California, on Monday, 20 July 2020. (Photo: Nina Riggio/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
21 Apr 2023
0

Tesla shares slid the most in more than three months after Elon Musk indicated his company will keep cutting prices to stoke demand even after markdowns early this year took a significant toll on profitability.

Tesla’s operating margin shrank to 11.4% in the first quarter, a roughly two-year low, after the company marked down its electric vehicles in January and March. Musk has done several more rounds of price cuts already this month and said he’s comfortable making less money on each car sold.

“We’ve taken a view that pushing for higher volumes and a larger fleet is the right choice here versus a lower volume and higher margin,” the chief executive officer told analysts late Wednesday. He and chief financial officer Zachary Kirkhorn walked back an automotive margin forecast for the year and cautioned repeatedly that economic conditions are uncertain.

Tesla fell 9.75% — the most since 3 January — to $162.99 in New York on Thursday. The stock had gained 47% this year through to Wednesday.

Tesla’s discounts have been dramatic both in scale and time span — it’s dropped the starting price of the Model Y by 29% in just over three months. Musk’s moves have ignited debate over whether he’s operating from a position of strength or weakness. While Tesla remains the top seller of EVs and is in the rare position of manufacturing them profitably at scale, its growth has slowed dramatically as borrowing costs rise and more automakers roll out competitive plug-in models.

“Tesla is going through a rough patch,” said Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management. “They are holding things together, but investors want to see some of these trends start to improve.”

Tesla’s automotive gross margin excluding sales of regulatory credits dipped to 19% for the quarter, below the 20% threshold Kirkhorn said three months ago the company expected to stay above this year.

“It’s difficult to say what the margin will be,” Musk said, when asked what level of profitability Tesla was comfortable with.

Kirkhorn added that shrinking margin will only be cause for concern if it cuts into Tesla’s ability to reinvest in future products.

“We have a lot of space before that becomes something we have to revisit,” he said.

Tesla remains ahead of other automakers in return on sales: In 2022, General Motors Co. reported an operating margin of 6.6%, while Ford Motor’s was 4%.

Revenue rose 24% to $23.33-billion in the first quarter, in line with analysts’ average estimate of $23.35-billion. Profit excluding some items fell to 85 cents a share, just shy of consensus for 86 cents, and free cash flow slumped to a two-year low of $441-million.

Tesla reiterated that its output this year will meet previous guidance for a compound average growth of 50% over multiple years, saying it’s on track to make at least 1.8 million vehicles this year. It produced 440,808 and delivered 422,875 cars in the quarter, resulting in days supply of inventory building to levels last seen in early 2020.

While Musk told analysts that orders are exceeding production, he made a similar statement on Tesla’s last earnings call.

Production of Tesla’s long-awaited Cybertruck pickup is on track to start later this year at its plant in Texas, with a delivery event likely taking place in the third quarter. The company also is making progress on its next-generation vehicle platform, which it expects to be able to produce at half the cost of current models. 

Tesla’s unique position among EV makers has drawn comparisons to the early days of Ford. Its early 1900s innovation — the moving assembly line — put other carmakers out of business by lowering costs to levels other companies couldn’t match.

Musk said on Wednesday that Tesla isn’t looking to put competitors out of business, but to make its cars more accessible amid rising interest rates and stubborn inflation.

“They’re going to use the room in their margin to create more demand,” Ben Kallo, an analyst at Robert W. Baird, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “They can cut prices and box out other people.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Springboks and All Blacks can never meet again in their primary kit – new World Rugby regulations
Maverick News

Springboks and All Blacks can never meet again in their primary kit – new World Rugby regulations
After the Bell: The NUM’s outrageous salary demands for Eskom workers threaten SA society
South Africa

After the Bell: The NUM’s outrageous salary demands for Eskom workers threaten SA society
Was he snubbed? Ramaphosa fails to crack the nod for G7 summit in Japan
Maverick News

Was he snubbed? Ramaphosa fails to crack the nod for G7 summit in Japan
The Invisible Matrix — secrets of Zuma’s rogue SSA spies resurface in evidence at hearing
Maverick News

The Invisible Matrix — secrets of Zuma’s rogue SSA spies resurface in evidence at hearing
Blood diamonds, billions, art and South Africa — inside a Hezbollah money laundering gang
Maverick News

Blood diamonds, billions, art and South Africa — inside a Hezbollah money laundering gang

TOP READS IN SECTION

Shedding some light on Eskom’s eight stages of grief and pain
Maverick News

Shedding some light on Eskom’s eight stages of grief and pain
Waiting for Godot — key draft law approved by Cabinet in limbo amid Stage 6(8) rolling blackouts
Maverick News

Waiting for Godot — key draft law approved by Cabinet in limbo amid Stage 6(8) rolling blackouts
'Gold Mafia' kingpin Mo Khan's Salt Asset Management prevented from doing further business
Maverick News

'Gold Mafia' kingpin Mo Khan's Salt Asset Management prevented from doing further business
Patricia De Lille has acted with unusual speed and integrity over Spurs matter — but please, Minister, don’t stop there
Maverick News

Patricia De Lille has acted with unusual speed and integrity over Spurs matter — but please, Minister, don’t stop there
Capitec CEO warns consumers to live within their means as credit impairments climb by 80%
Maverick News

Capitec CEO warns consumers to live within their means as credit impairments climb by 80%

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.