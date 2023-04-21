Want to send us your photos? You need to be a First Thing Subscriber. When you’re subscribed and ready, there’ll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.
Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally (‘landscape’ format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.
NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If your picture’s not published, please keep sending them in!
First Thing’s John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all wildlife and animal-related pictures.
Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don’t have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we’ll do our best to include it.
Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers’ photos, contact us and we’ll put you in touch with the original photographers.
-
-
The body heals with play. The mind heals with laughter. The spirit heals with joy. Photographer: Lollo Virey Wollheim
-
-
Finger tip control. Photographer: Derek Whalley
-
-
Golden morning with Nguni cattle on a Transkei coastal headland. Photographer: Robin Lavery
-
-
Berry Farm in the western Cape. Photographer: Phaldi Abrahams
-
-
An African Hummingbird Moth. Photographer: Vivienne Purvis
-
-
A Knysna Turaco (Lourie) (Tauraco corythaix) in our Bathurst garden. Photographer: Neville Lance
-
-
A history of human occupation from 1911 – Whaler’s Bay. Photographer: Pippa Schou
-
-
Devotion on the Ganges. Varanasi. Photographer: Dev Govindjee
-
-
Triple sunset from my bedroom bay window. Photographer: Chris Von Ulmenstein
-
-
The morning walk around the Molteno Reservoir always offers up views of mountain, water and light. Photographer: Nick Clelland
-
-
The face of innocence and complete trust. Photographer: Siddiqah Patel
-
-
Sunset shot during an epic evening run. Photographer: Kicki Skog
-
-
Sunset over Kariba. Photographer: John Barbe
-
-
Sunrise in the park. Photographer: Jenni Bessesen
-
-
Stud farm in the KZN midlands. Photographer: Dale Piper
-
-
Extinction Rebellion protesters outside the Houses of Parliament on April 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
-
-
Sitka in the background. Photographer: Dudley Morrissey.
-
-
Our only Light. Photographer: Santa Buchanan
-
-
My favourite ‘little tree stand’ – Burkea Africana tree stand. Photographer: Dave Starley
-
-
Leila celebrating her 14th birthday on Sunday. Living her best life. Photographer: Caroline Rowbottom
-
-
I hate mornings! Photographer: Alan Newbery