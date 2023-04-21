Newsdeck

Greg Norman says LIV Golf interested in ladies series

Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, during the team championship stroke-play round of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on 30 October 2022 in Doral, Florida. (Photo: Eric Espada / Getty Images)
By Reuters
21 Apr 2023
LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman said Thursday that talks are ongoing on a 'regular basis' about adding a women's tour at some point in the future.

Norman made the comments at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia, site of LIV’s next event.

“That is a discussion we have internally on a regular basis. I have personally had discussions with individual LPGA Tour players, Ladies European Tour,” Norman said. “They love what our product is showcasing. They ask all the time, ‘How can we get involved?’ We’d love to see a LIV ladies series.”

Norman said the timing would have to wait until the end of Year 2 of LIV Golf.

“Our focus is … 2023 and going forward we’re looking what are the best opportunities to build on.”

Golf Saudi hosts six events on the Ladies European Tour called the Aramco Series. One of those events is held in the US.

LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan has said previously she’s amenable to discussions with LIV and Norman.

“I would engage in a conversation if it would achieve our aim of promoting women’s golf, but there needs to be input from players and sponsors,” she said last July. “There’s a lot of factors to consider before we do business with LIV Golf.”

Field Level Media

