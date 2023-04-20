Newsdeck

SUDAN CONFLICT

WHO urges sides in Sudan conflict to open humanitarian corridor for medics

WHO urges sides in Sudan conflict to open humanitarian corridor for medics
Sudanese women walk on a street in Khartoum, Sudan, 19 April 2023. A power struggle erupted since 15 April between the Sudanese army led by army Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, resulting in at least 200 deaths according to doctors' association in Sudan. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
By Reuters
20 Apr 2023
0

GENEVA, April 20 (Reuters) - The World Health Organisation on Thursday urged both sides of the conflict in Sudan to halt fighting to allow those injured to get medical attention and to open a humanitarian passage for health workers, patients and ambulances.

Residents of the capital Khartoum reported heavy gunfire on Thursday as many tried to flee a city that has been virtually paralyzed by fierce battles between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

We call on all parties to implement a sustained humanitarian pause as soon as possible so that those trapped by the fighting can seek refuge,” Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, told a virtual news conference.

He said such a humanitarian pause was essential for civilians to access food, water and medicines, and for injured people to seek medical care.

Both sides had previously said they would respect a 24-hour ceasefire that was due to come into effect at 1600 GMT on Wednesday but was quickly broken by clashes.

Mandhari said that humanitarian passage should be created to allow for health workers, patients and ambulances to move safely.

Richard Brennan, WHO Regional Emergency Director, said medically evacuating those severely injured in Sudan was “not a realistic option right now” due to the grave security situation.

“It’s just not possible to have that kind of movement,” he said. “We also have very limited resources. It’s very expensive to do medical evacuations. We are much better off using our limited resources to shore up the hospitals and support the medical staff in the country.”

Brennan added that the WHO planned to bring more medical equipment, including emergency surgery kits, into Sudan as soon as the situation allows.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, Jana Choukeir and Ahmed Elimam in DubaiEditing by Gareth Jones)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Was he snubbed? Ramaphosa fails to crack the nod for G7 summit in Japan
Maverick News

Was he snubbed? Ramaphosa fails to crack the nod for G7 summit in Japan
Shedding some light on Eskom’s eight stages of grief and pain
Maverick News

Shedding some light on Eskom’s eight stages of grief and pain
‘I would rather die than go to Lindela’ – refugees speak out after high court sends them to repatriation centre
Maverick News

‘I would rather die than go to Lindela’ – refugees speak out after high court sends them to repatriation centre
The Invisible Matrix — secrets of Zuma’s rogue SSA spies resurface in evidence at hearing
Maverick News

The Invisible Matrix — secrets of Zuma’s rogue SSA spies resurface in evidence at hearing
‘They treat you like an animal’ – how British farms run on exploitation
Maverick News

‘They treat you like an animal’ – how British farms run on exploitation

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 8 April - 14 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 8 April – 14 April 2023
Fox to pay $787m to settle election suit, Dominion says
Newsdeck

Fox to pay $787m to settle election suit, Dominion says
Ukraine latest: US will provide $325m more in weapons
Newsdeck

Ukraine latest: US will provide $325m more in weapons
Confusion in Sudan as fighters seem undeterred by *ceasefire
Newsdeck

Confusion in Sudan as fighters seem undeterred by *ceasefire
Ohio police break up protest over no indictment in Jayland Walker killing
Newsdeck

Ohio police break up protest over no indictment in Jayland Walker killing

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.