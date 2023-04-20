Sponsored Content

By Wellness Warehouse
20 Apr 2023
0

When it comes to living life well, there are so many different options and opinions that just taking the first step can feel overwhelming.

South Africa’s leading natural health retailer, Wellness Warehouse is here to simplify wellbeing with their comprehensive range of new and improved Wellness Supplements for every lifestyle, need and concern. 

The affordable, best-in-class natural health supplements have been expertly formulated for everything from blood sugar management, brain health, detoxification, stress management and sleep hygiene to gut health, bone health, energy support, immunity, inflammation relief, and targeted women’s and men’s health.

Including newly packaged versions of the Wellness favourites that customers have come to rely on plus a host of additional options, the collection boasts a wide range of amino acids; antioxidants; herbs; vitamins; minerals, clean fitness solutions, enzymes, and pre- and probiotics – all locally made, and offering better bioavailability. The best option for both people and the planet! 

For over a decade, the Wellness brand has been trusted to provide high-quality supplements with considered formulations at an accessible price. Their aim is to empower customers to feel their best by simplifying their supplement regimes

While it’s what’s inside that really counts, they have also given the range an exciting makeover, choosing a colour for each category of supplements to allow for easy identification – and to spark joy when displayed on a kitchen or bathroom shelf. 

The range currently consists of 38 products, and will soon be growing by another 23 options. And this is just the beginning… Over the coming months and years, they will continue building on the offering with some exciting new launches. 

In a not-to-be-missed exclusive launch offer, Wellness Warehouse is offering an incredible 30% off new products in the collection until the end of April. 

Speak to an expert Wellness Warehouse Consultant at one of the over 50 Wellness Warehouse stores nationwide, or book a complimentary online consultation to discuss the right supplements to add to your daily health regimes. DM/ML

 

Gallery

